Nigeria's Inspector General of Police Instructs SARS Personnel To Operate In Official Uniform As Police Rolls Plan To "Reform" Deadly Anti-Robbery Unit

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, has ordered that all personnel of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) must not go for any operation without putting on official uniform to enable identification by Nigerians. He also instructed that all operations must be carried out on the permission of appropriate heads while reiterating that the sole mandate of SARS is to prevent, confront and solve cases related to armed robbery and other violent crimes.

The IGP made this clear while lecturing FSARS Commanders on new operational procedures of the unit of the Police. This arose after outcries from Nigerians demanding an end to the Anti-Robbery unit due to series of their extrajudicial activities in the country.

“Embark on operations only on the permission of the CP SARS and /or DCPs/ACPs Operations in the Commands they are answerable to,

Operate in official uniform clearly marked for identification. Operations to be conducted in a non-disciplinary, proportional, fair and accountable manner.” Mr. Idris said to all SARS operatives.

Nigerian mobile police unit

IGP Idris further made it known that test, training and continuous assessment would be done to ensure SARS carry out their duties in line with the new reform process.

“Psychometric test, training and continuous assessment of operatives deployed to SARS to determine the suitability SARS role in keeping with an acceptable standard operating procedure.” He said.

He strongly affirmed that SARS officials are prohibited from conducting "stop and search" on roads unless when necessary. He also prohibited SARS operatives from acting as bodyguards, delving into land matters, personal disputes, debt collection & civil matters.

Speaking on accountability and monitoring of SARS, the Inspector General of Police said that all operations would be strictly guided by principles of human rights and SARS shall be answerable to the DIG Operations through the CP FSARS and Commissioners of Police of the Commands.

He said, “The NPF operations shall strictly be guided by the human rights principles as enshrined in the UN Charters on human rights. SARS Operations henceforth shall be monitored by the monitoring units and X-Squad and other oversight units of the Force.”

“All SARS Operatives are answerable to the DIG Operations through the CP FSARS and Commissioners of Police of the Commands. The direct supervision of SARS operation in each state command under the Commissioner of Police in charge of the state via the DCP / ACP ops.” He added.

The IGP urged Nigerians to always inform the Police on best ways to improve SARS operations across the country.