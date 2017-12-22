President Buhari Names Rigger Of Kwara Council Polls As INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Dr. Uthman Ajidagba, Chairman, Kwara State State Electoral Commission (KWASIEC), as a Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Dr. Ajidagba is one of the nine nominees submitted by the President to the Senate for confirmation.

The KWASIEC Chairman was indicted over the massive rigging that took place during November 17 council elections in the state. The elections were remarkable because most of the political bigwigs in the state lost in their respective constituencies.



Notable among the losers was Mr.Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, who lost in his polling booth and ward. The loss of Saraki and his candidates provoked protests by his supporters, forcing the Senate President to scurry off Abuja before election results were officially announced.

Across the state, opposition candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were jubilant at hints that those who held the state by the jugular had been dethroned. However, Dr. Ajidagba connived with Mr. Saraki and the state governor, Mr. Abdul Fatal Ahmed to change the results and announced them in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Senate President's party.

While the announced results have been rejected by PDP members in the state, the party at the national level is lukewarm to developments in the state. Many members of the PDP at the national level are said to be close friends with the Senate President, who plans to decamp to the PDP next year.

Kwarans are angry at Dr. Ajidagba's nomination. A prominent lawyer in the state, Mr. Muritala Sambo, has vowed that petitions and lawsuits will be used to ensure the nominee is not confirmed by the Senate. Othman Ajidagba