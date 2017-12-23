Black Week Protests: MAPOLY Students Framed By Ogun State Govt. In SARS Custody

Five students of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, are currently in the custody of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for being part of the Black Week protests in the state. The students, currently detained at Magbon Police Station, were among the 20 people arrested in connection with the protests. Determined to do them in, the students were initially charged with and arraigned in court for attempted murder. The charge was, however, thrown out by the judge.

by Sahara Reporters, New York Dec 23, 2017

The Police, under pressure from the state government, filed fresh charges stating that the students destroyed the property of the state government. The students were granted bail after the fresh charges but with stringent bail condition that includes producing two sureties with N500,000 bond. Only one of the students have met the bail conditions while others would likely languish in jail until the next adjourned date of February 2nd, 2018. Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State

 
Sahara Reporters, New York

