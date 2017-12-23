Former Special Assistant To Bayelsa Governor Dies In Ex-First Lady Patience Jonathan's Hotel In Yenagoa

A former Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Bayelsa State Governor on Youth Development, Torukori Nasko Egei, has died in the hotel of an ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan's hotel, Aridolf Resort Wellness $ Spa Hotels, Yenagoa Bayelsa State.



Though the cause of death has been established but to sources close the family said he suddenly collapsed and died while asleep in his hotel room.



Torukori Nasko Egei and Arisdolf Resort Wellness & Spa

Torukori had earlier indicated his intention to contest Bayelsa state gubernatorial election in 2020



Mr. Torukori Nasko Egei is married with two kids, all girls and had recently decamped to All Progressive Congress, APC before his demise.



The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat who confirmed the incident, said investigation had already commenced determine the exact cause of his death.



He said, "It has not been established whether he was poisoned or not. At this point, we won't be able to establish whether he was poisoned and who poisoned him."



"But we will look at the people he was with the previous night before the incident. By the time we carry out a post-mortem investigation, that will determine what substance actually led to his death. The investigation is ongoing." Torukeri with friends Torukori Nasko Egei Aridolf hotel owned by former First Lady of Nigeria, Patience Jonathan