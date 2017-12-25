Black Christmas As Heavy Fire Destroy Shops And Properties In Akure

A heavy fire outbreak on Christmas day has gutted some shops and destroyed properties that worth millions of naira in Akure, the Ondo state capital. The fire incident occurred at the Oba'nla junction on the Oba Adesida Road which is adjacent the formal popular Texaco gas station in the capital city. The raging fire which started about 2 pm Monday was said to have ripped through one of the shops before it extended to other stores.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2017

A heavy fire outbreak on Christmas day has gutted some shops and destroyed properties that worth millions of naira in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The fire incident occurred at the Oba'nla junction on the Oba Adesida Road which is adjacent the formal popular Texaco gas station in the capital city.

The raging fire which started about 2 pm Monday was said to have ripped through one of the shops before it extended to other stores.

Although no casualties were recorded, many properties were destroyed and damaged as result of the heavy inferno.

About six shops that were stocked with books and other educational materials were burnt to ashes.

Also, a plastic depot close to the scene of the incident was badly affected by the fire as some properties stocked inside were also damaged.

Some of the shop owners wept as they were helpless while watching the inferno destroying the building housing some of the stores.

One of the owners of the shop, Mrs. Bisi Adegbenro said she lost all her newly stocked goods to the mysterious fire.

"I have stocked the shop with books so that when the schools resume after the festivities I can sell and make profits.

"But, this mysterious fire has destroyed the books and razed down my shop to ashes. I am very sad and it is painful".

A source who spoke on the phone with SaharaReporters said nothing could be pinpointed the real cause of the fire.

The source explained that all the goods inside the stores were razed and burnt beyond recognition.

"All the goods mostly books stocked in the shops were razed to ashes as the owners watched helplessly.

"The annoying part of it was that nobody could explain the reason or cause of the fire as it rages from one shop to another destroying goods and properties".

Saharareporters learned that the fire also caused pandemonium among some sympathizers who rushed in to render help to the owners of the shops.

Men of the fire service in Akure who also rushed to the scene were said to have tried their best but came late as the fire had already destroyed the goods.

Others owners of the shops have called on the state government to assist them as their source of income have been destroyed by the fire.

Burnt shop Burnt shops in Akure Sahara Reporters Media A view of the burnt shops in Akure Sahara Reporters Media

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Former Special Assistant To Bayelsa Governor Dies In Ex-First Lady Patience Jonathan's Hotel In Yenagoa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal Sex Scandal: Church Worker Threatens To Drag Christ Embassy, Pastor To Court
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Exclusive Multibillion Naira Fraud, Abuse Of Power And Shielding Corrupt Elements With The DSS-Why Magu Is After Daura! -TELL MAGAZINE
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Corruption SEC Director-General Gwarzo, Two Others Suspended
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Breaking News Revealed: Why DSS Tries Hard To Exonerate Saraki Over N310M Robbed By His Security Aides
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former NSA Sambo Dasuki Transferred To EFCC Custody
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

PREMIUM TIMES What I Did To Make My Health Improve Significantly – President Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Group Wants Senator Recalled For Kneeling Before Senate President Bukola Saraki
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER We Can No Longer Laugh With Buhari -Governor Nasir ElRufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Sexual Predators On The Prowl And​ Nigeria​n Kids Are their Target
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Ex-President Jonathan’s Officials And His Cousin Shared N27bn Proceeds Of PHCN Sale –EFCC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PREMIUM TIMES Trump Slams Nigerians For Not Returning To Their ‘Huts’ After Seeing America — NYT Report
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Breaking News EFCC Files Fraud Charges Against Innoson Boss Chukwuma
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Innoson vs GT Bank: How Industrialist Defrauded Bank And Bullied The EFCC, The Police And Courts With his Political Connections
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Unending Fuel Scarcity By Femi Falana
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Gunmen Kill Four In A Fresh Attack In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Robber Shoots Colleague Dead During Operation In Yenagoa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former AD Gubernatorial Candidate, Olusola Oke, Set To Return To APC in Ondo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad