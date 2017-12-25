Black Christmas As Heavy Fire Destroy Shops And Properties In Akure

A heavy fire outbreak on Christmas day has gutted some shops and destroyed properties that worth millions of naira in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The fire incident occurred at the Oba'nla junction on the Oba Adesida Road which is adjacent the formal popular Texaco gas station in the capital city.

The raging fire which started about 2 pm Monday was said to have ripped through one of the shops before it extended to other stores.

Although no casualties were recorded, many properties were destroyed and damaged as result of the heavy inferno.

About six shops that were stocked with books and other educational materials were burnt to ashes.

Also, a plastic depot close to the scene of the incident was badly affected by the fire as some properties stocked inside were also damaged.

Some of the shop owners wept as they were helpless while watching the inferno destroying the building housing some of the stores.

One of the owners of the shop, Mrs. Bisi Adegbenro said she lost all her newly stocked goods to the mysterious fire.

"I have stocked the shop with books so that when the schools resume after the festivities I can sell and make profits.

"But, this mysterious fire has destroyed the books and razed down my shop to ashes. I am very sad and it is painful".

A source who spoke on the phone with SaharaReporters said nothing could be pinpointed the real cause of the fire.

The source explained that all the goods inside the stores were razed and burnt beyond recognition.

"All the goods mostly books stocked in the shops were razed to ashes as the owners watched helplessly.

"The annoying part of it was that nobody could explain the reason or cause of the fire as it rages from one shop to another destroying goods and properties".

Saharareporters learned that the fire also caused pandemonium among some sympathizers who rushed in to render help to the owners of the shops.

Men of the fire service in Akure who also rushed to the scene were said to have tried their best but came late as the fire had already destroyed the goods.

Others owners of the shops have called on the state government to assist them as their source of income have been destroyed by the fire.

Burnt shop Burnt shops in Akure A view of the burnt shops in Akure