Former AD Gubernatorial Candidate, Olusola Oke, Set To Return To APC in Ondo

Olusola Oke, the governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the November 2016 gubernatorial election in Ondo state has concluded plans to defect back to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Sahara Reporters authoritatively learned that Mr. Oke had now initiated talks with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress with a view of jumping off the ship of the Alliance for Democracy again. 

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 25, 2017

Oke had on October 1st 2016 dumped the All Progressives Congress, while still in the opposition, for the Alliance for Democracy to actualize his dream of becoming Ondo governor seat but lost.

He was also a former strong chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and its National Legal Adviser but left for the APC to pursue his dream after erstwhile Governor Olusegun Mimiko hijacked PDP structure.

However, it was gathered that Mr. Oke, a legal practitioner would be defecting back to the governing APC in the state with some grassroots politicians and supporters mostly from the southern senatorial district.

SaharaReporters learned from a Lagos source that Oke had been hobnobbing with APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu, on his plan to return to the governing party.

The Lagos source disclosed that Mr. Tinubu had been asking Oke to return to the All Progressives Congress where he could become more relevant and gun for a National Assembly seat ahead of the 2019 general elections.  Olusola oke

 

 

