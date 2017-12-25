One Dead, Many Injured As Hausa And Gbagyi Youths Clash in Bwari Near Abuja

A violent clash has broken out between the Gbagyi natives and Hausa residents in Bwari, an Abuja suburb leaving one person dead and many injured.

The main market in the area has been set ablaze by the warring parties.

Also, residential buildings were not spared in the melee.

​Soldiers have been deployed to the area to quell the unrest and prevent an escalation.

It was gathered that the town was recently engulfed in crisis following the turbaning of a new Hausa traditional ruler known as "Sarkin Bwari" who is of a different lineage from the Gbagyi people that are traditionally known to have the title of "Esu of Bwari."

VIDEO: Gbagyi and Hausa Clash In Bwari area of FCT Abuja pic.twitter.com/jQaIgts3HK — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 25, 2017

Protests later followed the formal appointment of Awwal Musa Ijakoro, son of the Late Mohammed Musa Ijakoro as the Sarkin Bwari with the natives protesting at the office of the FCT Minister.

The natives accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and other officials of conniving with non-natives to deprive the natives of their right to be the paramount ruler of the town.