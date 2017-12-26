Christmas Day Tragedy: Policeman Shoots Colleague Dead In A Gunfight With Cultists In Bayelsa

In an incident that raises concerns on competence among the rank and file of the Nigerian Police Force, a policeman attached to Bayelsa Police Command in Yenagoa, mistakenly shot and killed a fellow policeman in a gunfight between the police and suspected cultists during Christmas celebration.The incident took place on Monday at Obele area of Ovom in Yenagoa leaving residents in confusion as the pandemonium followed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 26, 2017

According to residents, trouble started when a misunderstanding amongst the feasting cultists degenerated to a fight within the cult group in the area resulting in gunshots which attracted a police patrol team to the area.

The Police Command spokesman, Mr. Asinim Butswat, DSP, who confirmed the incident said the killing was shocking.

“Yes, the incident was between cultists but as the police want to find out what was going on, the cultists started shooting and one of the police mistakenly shot an officer.

“Though, we are yet to get the full detail because some of our men, who were at the scene, are supposed to brief us on the matter.

“Nevertheless, the Police is intensifying efforts to ensure a crime-free environment for the people in Bayelsa; in this period of Christmas celebration, we deployed over 4, 000 personnel for patrol.

“We adopted some strategies like ‘Cordon and Search’; I must tell you, our men and women are fully operating to safeguard lives and property," Butswat said.

It will be recalled that an armed robber had also on Friday night killed a fellow robber during a robbery operation around Azikoro village, Yenagoa and eventually turned himself in at Azikoro Police station.


 

