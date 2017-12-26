OurMumuDonDo Movement Blames President Buhari For Fuel Scarcity, Warns Against Price Hike

OurMumuDonDo Movement, a coalition of civil society groups, has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the current fuel scarcity in the country and warned him against increasing the pump price of petrol.

The coalition made its position known in a statement jointly signed by Messrs. Adebayo Raphael of OurMumuDonDo, Deji Adeyanju of Concerned Nigerians, Dare Atoye of Coalition in Defence Of Nigerian Democracy, Bako Abdul Usman of Campaign for Democracy and Moses Paul of MAD Connect.

The coalition also said the Federal Government needs to be transparent about the oil industry and tell Nigerians whether or not the petrol subsidy regime still subsists. It expressed displeasure at the lingering nationwide fuel scarcity, which it said has ruined the Christmas festivities for Nigerians.



Cars line up to buy fuel in Abuja

"Despite the fact that the nation’s economy is in shambles and the present administration has been creating unemployment in the place of the mass employment it promised, the desire of Nigerians to at least celebrate this season of festivities has been marred by unprecedented nationwide fuel dearth. We have also heard that many petrol stations are engaged in the massive hoarding of Premium Motor Spirit when they should be distributing the product to all Nigerians who need it," the coalition said.



OurMumuDonDo Movement lamented the activities of petrol distributors across the country, describing them as inhuman and unacceptable. It equally stated that the lack of concern shown by President Buhari, who is also the Minister of Petroleum Resources is a huge example of his failure to live up to many of his promises to Nigerians.



The movement told the Federal Government that it is important to, at this moment, pay attention to the predicament of Nigerians and desist from any plan to hike the pump price of petrol above N145 per liter. The coalition called on the Federal Government to immediately disclose to Nigerians the true status of the oil industry with regards to the removal of subsidy.

In addition, OurMumuDonDo told the President that his failure to adequately manage the current fuel scarcity is being viewed as an evidence of lack of capacity to effectively discharge the duties and responsibilities of the office of the Minister of Petroleum Resources, adding that he will be held responsible for the ills in the oil sector.



"We wish to emphasize that we shall hold President Buhari responsible should this fuel scarcity linger beyond December 31, 2017. Indeed, Nigerians are tired of his repulsive apathy towards their plight," the coalition concluded.

