5 Killed, 18 injured In Fresh Boko Haram Suicide Attack At Konduga

No fewer than five persons died, with 18 other seriously injured, during a suicide bomb attack, on Thursday, by Boko Haram at Amarwa, Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.



According to an indigene of the town, a female suicide bomber attacked a location in the town, killing four civilians and injuring scores of others. The indigene, who demanded anonymity, told SaharaReporters on the phone that the bombing occurred at about noon. The bomber was also killed by the blast.



"Eighteen people, 13 of them severely, were injured and have been taken to the Borno State Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri for treatment. Five others sustained minor injuries," the local, a member of the vigilante group said.



Hospital sources also confirmed that some wounded persons were brought from the Konduga Area.

