We Paid N90b For Petrol But Got No Cargo Allocation, Says DAPPMA

The Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA) has, again, rejected allegations of hoarding leveled against its members by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

by Sahara Reporters, NY Dec 28, 2017

The rejection was expressed in a statement issued on Thursday.      

Signed by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Olufemi Adewole, the statement said members of the association have paid a sum in excess of N90 billion for petroleum, with bank loans, over a month ago, but have had no cargo allocations since making the payment.            

DAPPMA explained that the NNPC, the sole importer of products, and its subsidiary, the Pipeline Products and Marketing Corporation (PPMC) does not transact business with its members on credit.    

The association claimed, therefore, that it is not aware of any indebtedness by its members to the NNPC and PPMC, as alleged.                              

"We, again, reject any attempt to blame marketers for the shortfall in supply, as it is not our making since the NNPC has been the sole importer since October 2017," said DAPPMA.

The association assured Nigerians that in spite of NNPC's blame game, it is taking steps to cooperate with the corporation and its subsidiary to eliminate fuel queues within the next few days. 

Sahara Reporters, NY

