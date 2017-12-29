Foreign Insurance Firms And Others Colluded To Defraud Nigeria Of Billions With Previous Regimes, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, said the country's rice importation bill has fallen by 90 percent. He also restated his administration's determination to continue to strengthen agricultural reforms until the country's food exportation capacity is restored.

According to a statement issued by Mr. Garba Shehu, presidential media and publicity aide, President Buhari spoke while receiving members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Kebbi State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The statement quoted the president as saying that despite the significant slide in the rice import bill by more than 90 percent, it still some way off his expectation.



“Beyond self-sufficiency, we must strive to become net exporters of food commodities.We are not doing badly in the agricultural sector and Nigerians and the world are beginning to appreciate our efforts. We will not be satisfied; we will work harder until we start exporting food."



"We are happy that rice and beans importation into the country has gone down by over 90 percent, and visibly everyone can see how productive states like Kebbi have turned out to be and states like Lagos, Ogun, and Ebonyi are following the example," he said.



The president added that Kaduna, Katsina, Kano and Sokoto states have already made tremendous progress in the agricultural sector, with increasing number of youths showing interest in entrepreneurship.



The president said he doubted the huge food import bill presented by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from the inception of the administration, saying it was later discovered to be a fraudulent way by the elite to deplete the foreign reserves.



“When I was told that the CBN had no savings after the windfall of selling oil for more than $100 dollars per barrel for many years, and the production was 2.1 billion barrels per day, I did not believe them."



“I did not believe them because a majority of Nigerians cannot afford imported food; they rely on what is locally grown. It turned out that 50 percent of the export bills were fraudulent. That is what the Nigerian elites did."



“Unfortunately, we will not know all that happened because the elites worked in collusion with institutions in developed countries, like insurance firms, shipping companies, and other financial outfits, to perpetuate the fraud," he stated.



President Buhari explained that the return of farmers to their farmlands in the North East, with resultant high yields, is a proof of the relative peace and security that has been restored to the area. He assured that his administration will work harder to stem the tide of suicide attacks. He equally promised that his administration will reposition the education and health sectors to compete with other global institutions.



While introducing the delegation to the President, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the political leaders of Kebbi State have defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC because of the policies of the current administration.



“We came to show you that the good policies of the administration have made the leaders of the PDP abandon their party and move to the APC. With this development, the PDP is now pronounced dead in Kebbi State,” Mr. Malami said.



Responding, Mr. Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi State, said the APC is satisfied with the President's performance in reviving the economy and fighting corruption.



The governor and members of the delegation, who include former Kebbi State governor, Mr. Usman Saidu Nasamu Dakingari, and other former PDP stalwarts, prayed for the quick recovery of the president’s son, Yusuf.



President Muhammadu Buhari