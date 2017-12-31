Number Of Dead Persons Appointed By Nigeria's President Buhari Into Boards Of Government Agencies Has Increased To 8

Some Nigerians yesterday expressed outrage over the inclusion of no fewer than eight dead Nigerians on the list of appointments into the governing boards of agencies and parastatals describing the gaffe as a reflection of how the APC-led government administers the country.

A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, in a groupWhatsAppp post, queried the rationale behind the error, saying “You just appointed Donald Ugbaja as member of the Consumer Protection Council. You also appointed Chris Utovas a member of the Nigeria Institute of Social and Economic Research.

“What is it about you and the dead? Is it some kind of fetish or is it just a manifestation of your love for and practice of corspocracy?” he queried

.@MBuhari appointment death toll rises yet again!

â¢ Senator Francis Okpozo

â¢ Rev Fr Christopher Utov

â¢ DIG Donald Ugbaja(retd)

â¢ Garba Attahiru

â¢ Umar Dange

â¢ Magdalene Kumu

â¢ Dr Nabbs Imegwu

â¢ Comrade Ahmed Bunza

Will someone get sacked? Will they review the list? — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) December 30, 2017

Another social media user, Agbore Olawale cast aspersion on the APC-led government with a rather comical post. “The All Progressives Congress, APC Cemetery/Dead People’s branch want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for finding it worthy to appoint their members into notable positions.

“The appointed members were Late Reverend Christopher Utova as member of Nigeria Institute of Social and Economic Research; Late Senator Francis Okpozo as Chairman of Nigerian Press Council, Late Chief Donald Ugbaja as a member of the Consumer Protection Council. Nigerians, una mumu never do?

Another Nigerian on social media with the name Hon Akomolafe said, “ Many of us are alive, intelligent, energetic, very dynamic, vibrant and goal-getters… they won’t give us opportunity. Maybe because we are commoners… rather they will go to cemetery to look for the dead! God, we need your divine help now,” he declared.

In his own post, a Nigerian with the name Rennoffor described the development as an embarrassment to the nation, saying, “ this is really embarrassing. This government is just busy sharing positions to former friends and not even ensuring that they are alive. Even if they are alive, how do you expect people of about 80 plus to perform,” he queried.

In the same vein, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the inclusion of some dead persons as members of various boards by the Federal Government is a confirmation of the incompetence of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The PDP, which described the development as an unpardonable national embarrassment, said it validates its position that the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled Federal Government is confused, disorganized and grossly incompetent.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party said Nigerians can now see the level of recklessness and shoddiness inherent in the management of the nation under the present administration.

The statement read: “Nigerians can now see why the nation’s economy has been in shambles in the last two years. When we say that this government is completely inept, some Nigerians did not know to which level, but now they do.



“This inability to tidy up a simple issue of the list of 209 appointees has completely exposed the extent the APC government is bereft of simple organizational skills to manage a country like Nigeria, which is in dire need of development.



“How on earth can a government that cannot compile a common list handle intricate issues of national planning and budgeting; issues of health, education, aviation, agriculture, infrastructure and management of the huge civil service?

“How can they possibly initiate and successfully implement national and international instruments for national development in today’s competitive world?

“This also explains why nothing has been working under the APC government. Furthermore, the mix up in the list also exposes the corruption in the APC government.



“The fact is that the government of our dear country has been in wrong hands in the last two years and the situation will continue to worsen unless the nation is rescued from them in 2019.

“Finally, we urge Nigerians to disregard the lame excuses by the APC government and hold them responsible for the woes that have befallen our country under their inept and undesirable regime.”