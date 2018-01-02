Court Orders Man To Be Produced, Said To Be Jailed And Tortured By SARS

A federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the Nigerian police to produce Kolawole Bidemi Adeleye, who had been incarcerated by the officers of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) Ikeja division since 15th of November, 2017.

Justice Adizat Shagari made the order based on the oral application made by Bidemi's counsel Mr. Olanrewaju Ajanaku.

In a motion on notice filed by Mr. Ajanaku, the applicant alleged that he was arrested on November 15, 2017, by SARS and was constantly tortured.

The lawyer said his client suffered physical assault in SARS' custody which has left him fractured and bruised all over his body.

The applicant urged the court to declare his detention illegal and unconstitutional as it offense the provision of African Chartered on Human and People's Right Act Law of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Mr. Bedemi also asked the court to grant an order of perpetual injunction against SARS and demand for a compensation of five million (5,000,000) naira as damages for his unlawful detention.

In an affidavit brought before the court, the applicant averred that he was arrested by a team of policemen led by one Inspector Idowu, who is also part of the suit.

He added that he was arrested while on his duty post at Durbar Junction, Mile 2, Amuwo Odofin on the allegation that he knew about the death of one Emannuel Ubah (a. k. a. Onwa).

Justice Shagari adjourned the suit to Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018, and ordered Mr. Bidemi be produced in court.

