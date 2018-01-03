Ondo Director Of DSS Raises Concern Over Incessant Fulani Herdsmen Attack On Farmlands

Ajege Yohanna, the Director of the State Security Service (DSS) in Ondo State has expressed worry over the continuous attacks and destruction of farmlands by the rampaging Fulani herdsmen in the state.

Mr. Yohanna said the unwholesome activities of the herdsmen was now causing unimaginable pains on farmers mostly in the local areas of the state who solely depends on farming for survival and sustenance.

He said there was a need to quickly intervene by all the security agencies in order to avert a bloody clash between Fulani herdsmen and the people whose farms are being daily destroyed.

The Director of State Security Service spoke at a public event, which was held at Iju/Itaogbolu in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

Sahara Reporters reported that the event was well attended by the top brasses of the security agencies in Ondo state.

He said he was worried over the current level of devastation of the people’s farm produce and stressed that tension was already building up as the youths are threatening a showdown with the evil invaders.

Yohanna also explained that hunger might strike and ravage the local areas in the state if the security agencies will not rise up and draw a strategic map to checkmate the increasing attack of the herdsmen using their cattle to destroy cash crops on farmland.

According to him, some farmers in Iju/Itaogbolu had been complaining over the alleged invasion of their farmlands by these herdsmen hence the immediate need for security agencies to protect them and their properties.

He also raised concerns on the need for all the security agencies in the state to work in partnership and combat the security challenges bedeviling the local communities and the state generally.

He noted that the unwholesome activities of the Fulani herdsmen and their cattle were already posing danger and serious threat to the farmers who could no longer sleep with their two eyes in the rural areas.

“Even, in this Iju/Itaogbolu we have received countless complains over the callous activities of these herdsmen who now made it a daily bases to invade and attack farmlands with their cattle."

“I have been speaking with some of the farmers who are bereaved at the extents of the destruction done on their farmlands by these sick criminals and to relate with the offices of the Directorate of the State Security Services."

“We, the security agencies, need to find an urgent solution to this carnage because their [Fulani herdsmen] activities are now becoming worrisome and our farmers are crying daily over the destruction on their farmland."

“The farmers need our help and we can only achieve this by forming a robust partnership with all these sister security agencies in the state mostly at the local areas in order to nip in the bud the activities of these herdsmen.”

Mr. Yohanna further said that the State Security Service would form a vigilance group to deal decisively and prosecute anyone caught in the act of destruction in the state.

He added that anyone that is caught will always serve as a deterrent to others who might likely be planning to cause similar trouble in the state.

Herding cattle