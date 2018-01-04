President Buhari's Secret Campaign Managers For 2019 Election Revealed

President Muhammadu Buhari has given a bold hint that he will seek re-election next year by naming former Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transport, as the Director-General (DG) of his campaign. The appointment was made at a secret meeting, sources have told SaharaReporters. Mr. Amaechi, disclosed sources, was picked over Mr. Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo State, who was said to have actively sought the position.

Mr. Amaechi held the position in 2015, when President Buhari won the presidential election.

Also named as members of the team are Mr. Simon Lalong, Plateau State governor; Mr. Nasir El-Rufai, Kaduna State governor; Mr. Tanko Almakura, governor of Nasarawa State and Mr. Mala Buni, National Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Rotimi Amaechi, Solomon Lalong, and Mai Mala Buni