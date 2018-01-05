Gunmen Kill National Drug Law Enforcement Agent In Kano

An Operative of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) was killed and three injured on Friday in Kano.

Retired NDLEA Chairman Col. Mohammad Mustapha Abdullah, who unveiled the development in Kano, posited that the unfortunate incident occurred when the patrol team approached a roadblock whereby the gunmen laid ambush to the personnel of the NDLEA.



Although, the Chairman said it was not certain whether or not the perpetrators were drug traffickers, insisted the attack would not deter the agency's war against drug peddlers in the country.

The Kano State commander of the NDLEA, Mr. Hamza Umar told journalists that the late officer who was shut from behind had the bullets gushed out through his chest had since buried according to Islamic rite at his Zuru in Kebbi State.

Mohammad who was on an emergency visit to Kano command regretted the loss of the slain officer who he said could have survived the stray bullets if the agency was adequately kitted with bulletproof.

He explained the ugly trend has further revealed how NDLEA was poorly funded and acutely lacking needed logistics.

The NDLEA while consoling the men and officers of the command over the attack wants the operatives to remain resolute on the front line, reminding that their responsibility was a clarion call to the nation and humanity.

"We have lost a senior and gallant officer in active service and even though the loss of life is certain this one is sad and painful but that will not stop us from the fight."

"Although the men were on a routine operation, if they were adequately equipped perhaps they would have won the gun duel with the unknown gunmen. But again this incident will further enable us to continue our consistent call on the federal government for better funding of the agency."



