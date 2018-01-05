Kaduna Gov, El-Rufai, Appoints 2 New Commissioners In Cabinet Reshuffle

Kaduna State governor, Mr. Nasir El-Rufai, has announced the appointment of two new members to the State Executive Council.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2018

Kaduna State governor, Mr. Nasir El-Rufai, has announced the appointment of two new members to the State Executive Council. 

The appointments are a sequel to the vacancy created by the death of Professor Jonathan Andrew Nok, Commissioner for Education. This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mr. Samuel Arunwan, Senior Special Assistant to Mr. El-Rufai on Media and Publicity.

According to the statement, the new appointees are Mrs. Ruth Geoffrey Alkali, who will be in charge of the  Ministry of Commerce, Industry, and Tourism; and Dr. Ibrahim Hamza, pioneer Director-General of the Kaduna Facility Management Agency (KADFAMA), who will be in charge of the  Ministry of Water Resources. 

As a result,   Dr. Manzo Maigari has been moved from the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Tourism to the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, while Professor Kabir has been moved from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to the Ministry of Local Government.

Also, Mr. Ja’afaru has been moved from the Ministry of Local Government to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Other movements saw Mr. Balabara Aliyu-Inuwa heading to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport the Ministry of Rural and Community Development, Mr. Hassan Usman Mahmud to the Ministry of Rural and Community Development to the moving from the Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport.

Those not affected by the reshuffle and will retain their posts include: Mr. Umma Hikima,  Commissioner for Justice;  Mr. Suleiman Abdu Kwari, Commissioner for Finance;  Dr. Paul Dogo of the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Mr. Muhammed Sani Abdullahi of  Planning and Budget Commission and Mrs. Amina Dyeris Sijuwade of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources.

Others are Mr. Daniel Amuze Dan Auta, Commissioner of Youth, Sports and Culture; and Mrs. Hafsat Mohammed Baba, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development.

Mr. Shehu Balarabe, Commissioner for Stakeholder Relations in the Governor’s Office,  has been reassigned as  Commissioner to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission. 

The statement added that Mr. El-Rufai thanked Mr. Suleiman Aliyu Lere for his service as Commissioner for  Water Resources, He wishes Mr. Lere well in his future endeavors.

