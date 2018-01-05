Niger Delta Militants Behead Security Official Negotiating Surrender Of Arms In Ekeremor LGA In Bayelsa

Residents in Ndoro community, in Ekeremor Local Government Area (LGA) of Bayelsa, have fled the community for fear of invasion by security agencies following the murder and beheading of a security operative by militants.



Our Correspondent learned on Friday that the security official was negotiating with a militants leader in the area to surrender their arms



"The community was thrown into apprehension and people began to flee in droves since Monday when the lifeless body of the 'security emissary' was seen in the community without his head.



"The fear is that the military will come after those responsible any moment from now, and invade the community and the consequences of such operations are often harsh and unpleasant, the victim cannot be identified because he is in plain clothes.



"The community has been deserted as we speak due to fear of imminent manhunt for the militants behind the dastardly act," a resident said.



However, Bayelsa Government in a reaction to the development said on Friday that there is no cause for alarm, and called on fleeing members of Ndoro community in Ekeremor LGA of the state to return home as everything is now under control.



Governor Seriake Dickson

According to Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Commissioner for Information in Bayelsa state, the assurance is coming in the wake of a meeting between Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, security chiefs, officials of the military high command, leaders, and stakeholders of the community.



The Commissioner said that the member representing Sagbama/Ekeremor federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Fred Agbedi also attended the meeting.



Iworiso-Markson in a statement said arising from the meeting it was resolved that the military will move into the community and return normalcy there while the government begins a peace process.



The statement, therefore, called on all those who have left for fear of being caught up in the incident to return as their safety is now guaranteed, assuring that with the presence of the military they can go about their normal businesses.



The government maintained that the situation is now under control following government's quick intervention while equally expressing regret over its occurrence especially with the start of a new year which came with so much peace and hope.



"His Excellency Governor Seriake Dickson met with very senior security chiefs and the military high command as well as leaders and key stakeholders to decide on the steps to take and it was agreed that the military will move in to provide the needed peace. ‎



"So we call on all those who have fled the community to return. There is no cause to be scared as the government has intervened to ensure that the situation is brought under control," the statement read in part.