Nigerian Troop Claims Several Boko Haram Terrorist Killed And Factional Leader, Mamman Nur Seriously Injured

Operations Lafiya Dole on Friday said many insurgents were killed while factional leader Mamman Nur has been fatally wounded in the bombardment onslaught around Lake Chad Basin.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2018

Operations Lafiya Dole on Friday said many insurgents were killed while factional leader Mamman Nur has been fatally wounded in the bombardment onslaught around Lake Chad Basin.

In a statement issued by Deputy Director Public Relations Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu in Maiduguri said that many insurgents had surrendered to the Nigerian government.

"Ongoing artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to yield positive results." 

"Currently an evaluation report of the ongoing operation indicates that a major factional leader of the terrorist group, Mamman Nur has been fatally injured in the bombardment as he and his sub-commanders fled from the onslaught."

"Several of his foot soldiers have also been killed by troops, while many of the insurgents who escaped are now surrendering to Republic of Niger Defence Forces, following the Amnesty granted the insurgents by the Government of Niger Republic," said Col. Onyema.

Boko Haram SSR Resource Centre

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Nigerian Troops Rescue Another Chibok Girl
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Arrested In Bauchi
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Boko Haram 11 Killed In Gamboru Mosque In Suicide Bomb Attack
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Releases Tearful Video of 10 'Police' Women Abducted 30 Days Ago
Boko Haram Borno State Community Petitions Osinbajo As Boko Haram Reveals Video Of Abducted Women
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Boko Haram Federal Government Justifies $1 Billion For Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Nigerian Troops Recapture Gamboru Ngala
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "Our State Governors Are The Richest Set Of Humans On Earth"
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News How Femi Fani-Kayode Used Apostle Suleman To Cover Up Wife Abuse By Claiming Buhari Planned To Assassinate His Wife
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Who Is Running Nigeria? President Buhari or Jubril From Sudan? By Chima Amadi
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Buhari Not The Best Nigerian Around, I'll Be A Fool To Say APC Is The Best Thing That Has Happened T
Exclusive I’ll Be A Fool To Say APC Is The Best Thing To Happen To Nigeria - Festus Keyamo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER I Will Appear Before Police But Not CP Edgal- Badoo Kingpin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kaduna Gov, El-Rufai, Appoints 2 New Commissioners In Cabinet Reshuffle
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Militants Behead Security Official Negotiating Surrender Of Arms In Ekeremor LGA In Bayelsa
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Dead appointees: Buhari Orders Review Of Boards’ List
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Gunmen Kill National Drug Law Enforcement Agent In Kano
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Lagos Continues To Remain Littered As Government Transfers Waste Management To Foreign Investors
Environment Lagos Becomes More Littered With Government Transfers Waste Management To Foreign Investors
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Parents Protest Sale Of Three Ekiti Girls At Libyan Slave Camp
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Fr. Mbaka And The Voice Of God By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad