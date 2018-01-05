Nigerian Troop Claims Several Boko Haram Terrorist Killed And Factional Leader, Mamman Nur Seriously Injured

Operations Lafiya Dole on Friday said many insurgents were killed while factional leader Mamman Nur has been fatally wounded in the bombardment onslaught around Lake Chad Basin.

In a statement issued by Deputy Director Public Relations Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu in Maiduguri said that many insurgents had surrendered to the Nigerian government.



"Ongoing artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to yield positive results."



"Currently an evaluation report of the ongoing operation indicates that a major factional leader of the terrorist group, Mamman Nur has been fatally injured in the bombardment as he and his sub-commanders fled from the onslaught."



"Several of his foot soldiers have also been killed by troops, while many of the insurgents who escaped are now surrendering to Republic of Niger Defence Forces, following the Amnesty granted the insurgents by the Government of Niger Republic," said Col. Onyema.

