Delta State Independent Electoral Commission Office Set Ablaze In Ughelli As PDP Thugs Hijack Election Materials

The Ughelli office of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, (DSIEC), has been burnt down by persons suspected to loyalists of the senator representing Delta central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Mr. Ovie Omo-Agege.

SaharaReporters reliably learned that following the hijack of electoral materials and a broad attempt to rig the local government election by the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), in the area, the senator's loyalists went on a rampage and set ablaze the commission's office.





VIDEO: @APCNigeria members in Oleh protesting against Delta state Election Commission over fake results sheets brought to tabulate LGA election poll pic.twitter.com/ja24KvCHY6 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) January 6, 2018

It was gathered that 90% of Ad-hoc staff and returning officers in Ughelli North, Aniocha North and other councils in the state recruited by the commission were PDP members.



At the Onicha-Olona ward 5, Presiding Officers were also PDP members while in the ward of the former house of representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, the list of Ad-hoc staff recruited by DSIEC could not be seen.



At Oleh, Isoko South and Ozoro, Isoko North local government areas, election materials brought were not original while result sheets were missing, as a result, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), in Isoko South council staged a protest to the police station where some of the sensitive materials were taken to.

