Nigerian Troops Confirm Death Of Notorious Kidnapper, Alleged Mastermind Of Rivers Attack Don Wani

The authorities of 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt has confirmed the death of the notorious cult leader and kidnap kingpin, Don Waney.

Waney was shot and killed alongside his second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another member of his gang, Lucky Ode while trying to escape arrest.

Troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army in a statement made available to Channels Television said Waney’s enclave in Omoku, ONELGA Rivers State was earlier raided on November 20 where weapons, dynamites, bags of suspected cannabis, full military camouflage uniforms, military boots, military communication radios, 10 human skulls and human bones were discovered.

The troops also in continuation of the operation on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, the troops also exhumed decomposing bodies of some of his victims.

Don Waney according to a statement by Deputy Director Army Public Relations Colonel Aminu Iliyasu after these criminal acts also went ahead to carry out an attack on New Year day in Omoku.

Waney during the attack led his notorious criminal gang to murder 23 residents of Omoku when they were returning from Crossover Service at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday 1st January 2018.

Video of Armed Cult Gang led by Don Wani from Omuku Rivers State Talking Big After Gov Wike Granted Amnesty Armed Cult Gang led by Don Wani from Omuku Rivers State Talking Big After Gov Wike Granted Amnesty Armed Cult Gang led by Don Wani from Omuku Rivers State Talking Big After Gov Wike Granted Amnesty

He was however arrested after intense surveillance activities by the Department of State Services (DSS) Rivers State Command.

Waney after the attack relocated to a neighbourhood within Enugu Town in Enugu State where he rented an apartment and started living among unsuspecting neighbours within the community.

However, he was fished out of his new location by the DSS Rivers State Command, a combined team of troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army Enugu and personnel of DSS Rivers State Command who raided the hideout to arrest him and his other accomplices.

On sensing that the combined team were closing in on his residence, Waney, his Second- in- Command (Ikechukwu Adiele) and another gang member (Lucky Ode) attempted to escape but were shot down by the troops in the process.

One of them died on the spot while the other two who sustained gunshot wounds eventually died while being evacuated for medical attention.

The remains of Don Waney and his cohorts were brought back to Port Harcourt Rivers State by the combined team and handed over to the Rivers State Police Command for further action.