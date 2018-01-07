Nigerian Troops Confirm Death Of Notorious Kidnapper, Alleged Mastermind Of Rivers Attack Don Wani

The authorities of 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt has confirmed the death of the notorious cult leader and kidnap kingpin, Don Waney. Waney was shot and killed alongside his second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another member of his gang, Lucky Ode while trying to escape arrest.

by Emmanuel Ereyi Jan 07, 2018

The authorities of 6 Division Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt has confirmed the death of the notorious cult leader and kidnap kingpin, Don Waney.

Waney was shot and killed alongside his second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another member of his gang, Lucky Ode while trying to escape arrest.

Troops of 6 Division Nigerian Army in a statement made available to Channels Television said Waney’s enclave in Omoku, ONELGA Rivers State was earlier raided on November 20 where weapons, dynamites, bags of suspected cannabis, full military camouflage uniforms, military boots, military communication radios, 10 human skulls and human bones were discovered.

The troops also in continuation of the operation on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, the troops also exhumed decomposing bodies of some of his victims.

Don Waney according to a statement by Deputy Director Army Public Relations Colonel Aminu Iliyasu after these criminal acts also went ahead to carry out an attack on New Year day in Omoku.

Waney during the attack led his notorious criminal gang to murder 23 residents of Omoku when they were returning from Crossover Service at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday 1st January 2018.

 Armed Cult Gang led by Don Wani from Omuku Rivers State Talking Big After Gov Wike Granted Amnesty Armed Cult Gang led by Don Wani from Omuku Rivers State Talking Big After Gov Wike Granted Amnesty

He was however arrested after intense surveillance activities by the Department of State Services (DSS) Rivers State Command.

Waney after the attack relocated to a neighbourhood within Enugu Town in Enugu State where he rented an apartment and started living among unsuspecting neighbours within the community.

However, he was fished out of his new location by the DSS Rivers State Command, a combined team of troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army Enugu and personnel of DSS Rivers State Command who raided the hideout to arrest him and his other accomplices.

On sensing that the combined team were closing in on his residence, Waney, his Second- in- Command (Ikechukwu Adiele) and another gang member (Lucky Ode) attempted to escape but were shot down by the troops in the process.

One of them died on the spot while the other two who sustained gunshot wounds eventually died while being evacuated for medical attention.

The remains of Don Waney and his cohorts were brought back to Port Harcourt Rivers State by the combined team and handed over to the Rivers State Police Command for further action.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Emmanuel Ereyi

You may also like

Read Next

Niger Delta Niger Delta Militants Behead Security Official Negotiating Surrender Of Arms In Ekeremor LGA In Bayelsa
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Niger Delta Delta: Violence, Irregularities Mar Council Polls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME EFCC Declares Tompolo Wanted
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News Tompolo Begs Renegade Niger Delta Avengers To Stop Destroying Oil Installations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Niger Delta NDLF Denies JNDLF, Warns Niger Delta Avengers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Niger Delta Niger Delta Avengers Blow Up 2 Chevron Wells, Says DSS Lied About Arrest Of its Members
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive Court Stops Inspector General Of Police From Aiding Cash-strapped Emeka Offor To Sell Late Wife's Assets
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion What Most People Don't Know About Nigerian Superbike Riders By Syreeta Akinyede
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Health Minister Chairs Medical Panel Treating Buhari's Son
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Rivers Killings: Wike's Govt. Culpable
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Fouta Djallon Animals We Share Human Space With By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion As Rivers State Bleeds, Wike Commissions Rivers PDP Youths With N40k To Downplay Security Crisis By Dede Amadi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News How Femi Fani-Kayode Used Apostle Suleman To Cover Up Wife Abuse By Claiming Buhari Planned To Assassinate His Wife
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
The Nation Newspaper Olubadan: Top Ibadan Indigenes Meet Gov. Ajimobi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Blackout Rocks Parts Of Lagos International Airport
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Elections The Scandal Train Of Lga Elections Makes A Stop In Delta State By Ifowodo Ogaga
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Sahara Reporters Oil bloc renewal: HEDA Invokes FOI On Mobil, Demands Details of OMLs 67, 68, 70 Renewal
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Who Is Running Nigeria? President Buhari or Jubril From Sudan? By Chima Amadi
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad