Another 181 Nigerians Return From Libya

In continuation of repatriation of Nigerians from the war-torn country, Libya, another batch of 181 Nigerians were this evening returned to Nigeria.

The returnees who were returned to the country in a chartered aircraft without any inscription In its livery arrived the country through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos at 7:42 pm.

The returnees composed of 112 males, six male children, one male infant and 62 females.

They were assisted into the country by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the United Nations (UN).

As at the time of filing this report, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) was still profiling the returnees who were prevented from talking with the media.

It would be recalled that hundreds of Nigerians on Sunday were equally repatriated from Libya on Sunday with several tales of woes to tell.