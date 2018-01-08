Stop Pampering Fulani Herdsmen, Shehu Sani Tells President Buhari

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Senatorial District, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to stop protecting Fulani herdsmen, saying their murderous attacks on farmers in various parts of the country have eroded the integrity of the government.

Mr. Sani's offered his advice in a press statement issued on Sunday. Titled "Herdsmen and Helmsmen", the statement condemned the repeated horrors visited on farmers by the herdsmen. Senator Shehu Sani

”The mass murder in Southern Kaduna, Taraba, Benue, Numan and other affected places are unpardonable and despicable crime.

These killings and bloodletting threaten the peace, stability and unity of our country," Mr. Sani said.

He urged helmsmen, an allusion to political leaders, to urgently confront the herdsmen, adding that repeated condolences will not end the bloodshed.

"Every attack erodes the credibility and integrity of the present administration and every drop of blood stains the conscience of all men in the position of power.

Enough blood has been spilled by herdsmen to stain the Rivers of Niger and Benue. Mr President, there are vultures flying over the heads, the villages and communities of our people," he stated.

The senator argued that no government policy or programme is more important than human lives. He urged the government to stop protecting, pampering paying, politicizing and prevaricating on the herdsmen.

Mr. Sani added that the country's political leaders are more interested and preoccupied with the 2019 general elections than the safety of the lives of Nigerians.



