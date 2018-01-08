Stop Pampering Fulani Herdsmen, Shehu Sani Tells President Buhari

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Senatorial District, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to stop protecting Fulani herdsmen, saying their murderous attacks on farmers in various parts of the country have eroded the integrity of the government.          

by Saharareporters, new york Jan 08, 2018

Shehu Sani, the senator representing Kaduna Senatorial District, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari's administration to stop protecting Fulani herdsmen, saying their murderous attacks on farmers in various parts of the country have eroded the integrity of the government.          

Mr. Sani's offered his advice in a press statement issued on Sunday. Titled "Herdsmen and Helmsmen", the statement condemned the repeated horrors visited on farmers by the herdsmen. Senator Shehu Sani

”The mass murder in Southern Kaduna, Taraba, Benue, Numan and other affected places are unpardonable and despicable crime. 

These killings and bloodletting threaten the peace, stability and unity of our country," Mr. Sani said.

He urged helmsmen, an allusion to political leaders, to urgently confront the herdsmen, adding that repeated condolences will not end the bloodshed. 

"Every attack erodes the credibility and integrity of the present administration and every drop of blood stains the conscience of all men in the position of power. 

Enough blood has been spilled by herdsmen to stain the Rivers of Niger and Benue. Mr President, there are vultures flying over the heads, the villages and communities of our people," he stated.

The senator argued that no government policy or programme is more important than human lives. He urged the government to stop protecting, pampering paying, politicizing and prevaricating on  the herdsmen.                                                              

Mr. Sani added that the country's political leaders are more interested and preoccupied with the 2019 general elections than the safety of the lives of Nigerians.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion More Than Military Solutions To Solve Ethnoreligious Antagonism By Kings Madueke
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
#NigeriaDecides We’ll Occupy Aso Rock If Election Is Shifted Again – APC Youths
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Opinion This Election Will Neither Bring ‘’Change” Nor “Transformation” By Ken Henshaw
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Abducted Women And Girls Forced To Join Boko Haram Attacks, Amnesty International Reports
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerians Protest Against South African Attacks On Immigrants
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
ACTIVISM SUG Exposes Corruption At Nnamdi Azikiwe University, VC Detains Student Activists
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity How UK-based Nigeria born Mega-Rich Pastors Living In Million Pound Homes Prey On Believers With Claims Of Curing Deadly Diseases
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria's Attorney General, Malami Has Asked Court To Stop Senate Probe Of Pension Fraudster Maina’s Recall -TheCable
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Armed Cult Gang led by Don Wani from Omuku Rivers State Talking Big After Gov Wike Granted Amnesty
Niger Delta Nigerian Troops Confirm Death Of Notorious Kidnapper, Alleged Mastermind Of Rivers Attack Don Wani
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interview Declare Herdsmen Terrorists - Benue Governor To Federal Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Okey Ndibe A Court Judgment That May Reshape Nigerian Politics By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Air Force Helicopter Crashes In Fight Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive Court Stops Inspector General Of Police From Aiding Cash-strapped Emeka Offor To Sell Late Wife's Assets
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Fouta Djallon Animals We Share Human Space With By Festus Adedayo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Nigerian Government Disobeys Court Order To Take Southern Cameroon Crisis Before UN
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Press Release Nigeria Must Release Detained Cameroonian Freedom Fighters
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Press Release Unlawful Detention Of Anti-Corruption Activist, IG Wala
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Elections Delta State Independent Electoral Commission Announces Controversial Council Election Results, Declares PDP Winner In 23 Council Areas
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad