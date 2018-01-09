4 Soldiers Killed, 107 Boko Haram Terrorists Dead In Latest Battle Around Lake Chad

The troops of Operations Lafiya Dole have said over 107 Boko Haram terrorists were killed in an ongoing operation around Lake Chad general area in Nigeria's northeast. A statement by issued by the  Director of Army Public relations, Brig Gen. Kukasheka Usman to newsmen in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Army said 4 soldiers were killed while 9 were wounded. According to the army, Nigeria has made tremendous success in its latest "Operation Deep Punch "

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 09, 2018

The troops of Operations Lafiya Dole have said over 107 Boko Haram terrorists were killed in an ongoing operation around Lake Chad general area in Nigeria's northeast.

A statement by issued by the  Director of Army Public relations, Brig Gen. Kukasheka Usman to newsmen in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Army said 4 soldiers were killed while 9 were wounded.

According to the army, Nigeria has made tremendous success in its latest "Operation Deep Punch "

"So far, the troops have neutralized over 50 Boko Haram terrorists, destroyed and captured high calibre arms and ammunition, especially in the Lake Chad general area.

"Troops yesterday Monday, January 8th, 2018, cleared Boko Haram terrorists in Metele village, Tumbun Gini and Tumbun Ndjamena. 

During the clearance operations, Boko Haram terrorists abandoned the area in disarray leaving behind livestock, a large quantity of foodstuff, motorcycles and donkeys. ."

Gen. Usman stressed that in Metele however, the terrorists attempted to attack troops in harbor, but this was stiffly resisted with a heavy casualty on Boko Haram terrorists. 

"Troops neutralized over 57 of them, destroyed gun trucks and other equipment. The gallant troops also discovered terrorists’ logistics base at Tumbu Ndjamena which held stocks of fish, foodstuffs, fuel and motorcycles. All these items were promptly destroyed."

He added that large caches of ammunition and 6 trucks belong to the terrorists were captured. Boko Haram truck hit and demobilized by Nigerian troops

"Troops also captured 1 Anti-Aircraft Gun, 116 rounds of 12.7mm ammunition with metal links, 4 Ak-47 rifles, 57 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition (Special), 2 Light Machine Guns, 2 Rocket Propelled Grenade 7 (RPG 7) Tubes, with one RPG Bomb and 2 already primed 36 Hand Grenades. Other recovered items include 1 Small Solar panel with a Gionee mobile phone, 1 Holy Qur’an, 6 Hadith Books, as well as 5 Gun trucks (which were destroyed)."

"Sadly, 4 of our troops paid the supreme price while 9 others were wounded in action. Specifically, a Boko Haram vehicle laden with Improvised Explosive Devices rammed into an MRAP vehicle which exploded killing 3 soldiers, a Civilian JTF and wounding the other soldiers. The remains of the gallant and wounded heroes have been evacuated to 8 Division Medical Services and Hospital, Monguno." Gen. Usman said.

 Meanwhile, a journalist with knowledge of Boko Haram operation, Ahmad Salkida, has revealed that a civilian, Baa Masa'a, Baba Mustapha, a 78 yr old retired hunter and farmer who has been  valuable support for troops in the Sambisa forest area was killed yesterday when terrorists rammed a vehicle laden with explosives into a vehicle carrying Nigerian soldiers. He described Baa Masa'a as a civilian who was very knowledgeable of the terrain of the Sambisa forest and who had committed himself to rid the area of Boko Haram terrorists even as he barely had enough to cater for himself and family members. Baa'a Masa'a was buried in Maiduguri yesterday according to Muslim rites.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Air Force Helicopter Crashes In Fight Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Benue Killings: Ortom Supports Military Option
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Ex-Boko Haram "Intelligence Chief" Speaks From Detention On The Reason Albanerwi, Nur And Other Commander Split From Shekau
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Military IYC Demands End To Military Invasion Of Bayelsa Community, Alleges Burning Of 50 Homes
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Hannatu Musawa Generation Game By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Okonjo-Iweala, Jonathan, And The Army By Ola’ Idowu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Christianity How UK-based Nigeria born Mega-Rich Pastors Living In Million Pound Homes Prey On Believers With Claims Of Curing Deadly Diseases
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Okey Ndibe A Court Judgment That May Reshape Nigerian Politics By Okey Ndibe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Warned Nigerians About Buhari- Yakasai
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics House Of Reps Member Dumps APC, Says Party A "Sinking Ship"
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Military Air Force Helicopter Crashes In Fight Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Ondo SSG, Abegunde Slaps Security Aide As IGP Orders Immediate Withdrawal Of Security Aides From Government Appointees
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari: Between Yesterday And Tomorrow By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Former Ambassador Brands President Buhari Genocide Promoter, Asks Him Not To Recontest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Ex-Permanent Secretary Forfeits N654 Million And $137k To The Federal Government of Nigeria
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Nigeria's Attorney General, Malami Has Asked Court To Stop Senate Probe Of Pension Fraudster Maina’s Recall -TheCable
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Benue Mayhem: 'Use Your Constitutional Powers To Arrest Herdsmen Instead Of Begging Abuja', Falana Tells Gov. Ortom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Texas Couple Sentenced To Jail For Enslaving Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad