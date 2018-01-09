Bayelsa Gov't Urges Military To Be Professional In Manhunt For Culprits

The Bayelsa government on Tuesday condemned the killing and beheading of a security emissary who was negotiating with armed militants to surrender their arms which resulted in mass exodus in Ekeremor council of Bayelsa.



Residents of Toru-Ndoro in Ekeremor stated fleeing the area on January 4, 2018, a development that compelled the state government to wade into the crisis.



The government said the killing was actually in Edegbene community in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta, describing the incident as barbaric, lawless, and totally condemnable.



A statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Gov. Seriake Dickson on Security Matters, Dr. Boma Spero-Jack said that the governor condemned the crude, barbaric and reprehensible act.



Spero-Jack also lamented the false impression that the incident took place in Toru Ndoro community in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa.



The statement also called on the military authorities to be professional in the ongoing operation and abide by the rules of engagement to avoid collateral damage.



The statement advised the army to consider the lives of innocent and law abiding citizens, especially women and children.



Spero-Jack added that the governor found the act completely unacceptable and counter- productive to the security efforts of the government.



The statement called on fleeing members of Toru Ndoro community to return and go about their normal and legitimate duties, as the government was on top of the matter.



Spero-Jack also called on community leaders not to allow criminally minded persons to gain ground in their domains, as their actions could impact negatively on them.



The Governor’s aide also advised community members to continue to volunteer useful information to the government to support the efforts to flush out criminal elements in the area in consonance with its policy of zero tolerance for crime and violence.



According to him, government will also support all efforts aimed at unmasking political leaders who sponsor criminal elements in the society.



Meanwhile, the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) had on Monday condemned the incident and urged the military to exercise care to avoid unleasing violence to innocent members of the community who heeded the call to return home.



He promised the body’s readiness to assist security agencies to fish out the culprits.



Omare, however, decried the harassment and intimidation of innocent residents by soldiers in search of the culprits.



He claimed that there were reports an of ongoing military bombardment of Toru-Ndoro Community since Saturday.



“The IYC has received several distress calls from residents and indigenes of Toru-Ndoro Community to the effect that military officers on a manhunt for alleged killers of a security operative have invaded and burnt more than 50 houses."



“The IYC in the strongest terms, condemn the alleged beheading of a security operative by some criminals operating within the Toru-Ndoro axis and we strongly support efforts to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to justice."



“However, we hold the strong view that it is extremely wrong and condemnable for security agents to invade and burn down an entire community in the name of looking for criminals."



“We demand that the few persons who are involved in criminality should be separated from the rest of the community and made to face the full weight of the law."



“In most cases, the people and communities where these criminal elements operate from, are usually the first victims of their criminal activities."



“The whereabouts of Mr. Bonny Gawei, an ex-militant leader from Ogulagha Kingdom, Delta, who accompanied the beheaded security operative to Ndoro on a peace mission, is still unknown despite the fact that he too is Ijaw,” the statement said.

