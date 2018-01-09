Benue Mayhem: 'Use Your Constitutional Powers To Arrest Herdsmen Instead Of Begging Abuja', Falana Tells Gov. Ortom

Lawyer and social critic, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has advised Mr. Sam Ortom, governor of Benue State, to use his constitutional powers instead of begging the federal government to order the arrest Fulani herdsmen killing people in the state.

Mr. Falana offered the advice while speaking with SaharaReporters on Tuesday. He noted that under Section 215 of the Constitution, the governor is empowered to direct the Benue State Police Commissioner to arrest all known criminal suspects. And upon the arrest, the governor should direct the Attorney-General of Benue State to arraign them in court.



The lawyer argued that since President Mohammadu Buhari has assured that the criminal suspects would be brought to book, he cannot countermand the directive of the governor to restore law and order in Benue State.

Mr. Falana said his position is anchored on the decision of the Supreme Court in the case of AG, Anambra State v. AG, Federation (2005) 9 NWLR (PT 931) 572 at 616 where Uwais CJN (as he then was) held: “The Constitution in Section 215 subsection (1) clearly gives the Governor of Anambra State the power to issue lawful direction to the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State, in connection with securing public safety in the State.”

Femi Falana