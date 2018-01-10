EFCC Arraigns Man For N10m Oil Scam

The Economic and Financial Crimes Corruption, EFCC on Tuesday 9 January 2018, arraigned Mr. Johnson Abraham Ukiwe before Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on a 5-count charge of dealing in petroleum products without the appropriate license and obtaining money under false pretense.

The defendant is alleged to have, between 27 January and 1 February 2016 obtained the sum of ten million, fifty-five thousand naira only (N10, 055,000.00) from Exploit Energy Ltd under the guise that he will deliver two truckloads of petroleum product which he never did.

When the charge was read to the accused person, he pleaded not guilty. The defence counsel, Doris Offorji-Stephen made an oral application for the bail of the defendant which was refused by the judge who ordered her to apply formally.

He subsequently remanded the defendant in prison custody and the matter adjourned to January 18, 2018, for trial.



Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media & Publicity

10 January 2018



