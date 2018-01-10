Teenage Bride Arrested In Kano After Allegedly Poisoning Husband

Sadiya Umar, a teenage bride who allegedly poisoned her husband two weeks after their wedding has been arrested by police in Kano on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 10, 2018

Sadiya Umar, a teenage bride who allegedly poisoned her husband two weeks after their wedding has been arrested by police in Kano on Tuesday.  

The late Umar Sani allegedly ate a poisoned meal served by his newly wedded wife died a day after the incident while receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

According to the Kano Command Police spokesman, DSP Magaji Musa Majiya, the woman was arrested two days after she evaded arrest.

Majiya said, "three relations of the late husband reported the incident to Kofar Wambai Police station in Kano metropolis on Monday. After the Police received the report on the incident, they went to the deceased matrimonial home at Yakasai quarters to effect her arrest, but found that the bride had run away until yesterday when she was eventually arrested.”

Majiya added that the woman has already been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for interrogation.

He, however, confirmed the burial of the remains of the late husband.

Kano State

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME 55 Feared To Be Killed By Herdsmen In Taraba
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Corruption How Importers Made False Claims To Customs In Order To Bring In 661 Pump Action Rifles -NCS
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Texas Couple Sentenced To Jail For Enslaving Nigerian Woman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Arrest Kidnap Gang Leader, Others For Using Military Uniforms To Perpetrate Criminal Acts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Biggest Tax Fraud In US History: Nigerian Scammers Steal $11 Million From The IRS
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Sexual Predators On The Prowl And​ Nigeria​n Kids Are their Target
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Press Release President Buhari Appoints Substantive DG For NIA
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News Yusuf Buhari To Be Transferred To Germany For Further Treatment Over Brain Injury
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Warned Nigerians About Buhari- Yakasai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 55 Feared To Be Killed By Herdsmen In Taraba
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Maina: Senate Knocks AGF, Sagay Seeks Malami's Probe
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics Former Presidential Candidate Threatens Legal Action To Force Saraki, Others Indicted For Corruption Out Of Office
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Terrorism 3 Female Suicide Bombers Intercepted In Borno
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release EFCC Arraigns Man For N10m Oil Scam
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Police Ondo SSG, Abegunde Slaps Security Aide As IGP Orders Immediate Withdrawal Of Security Aides From Government Appointees
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Islam Gunshots In Abuja As Police Forcefully Disperse Protesting Shiites
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Depoliticizing And Taming The Herdsmen Menace By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity How UK-based Nigeria born Mega-Rich Pastors Living In Million Pound Homes Prey On Believers With Claims Of Curing Deadly Diseases
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad