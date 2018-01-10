Teenage Bride Arrested In Kano After Allegedly Poisoning Husband

Sadiya Umar, a teenage bride who allegedly poisoned her husband two weeks after their wedding has been arrested by police in Kano on Tuesday.

The late Umar Sani allegedly ate a poisoned meal served by his newly wedded wife died a day after the incident while receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH).

According to the Kano Command Police spokesman, DSP Magaji Musa Majiya, the woman was arrested two days after she evaded arrest.

Majiya said, "three relations of the late husband reported the incident to Kofar Wambai Police station in Kano metropolis on Monday. After the Police received the report on the incident, they went to the deceased matrimonial home at Yakasai quarters to effect her arrest, but found that the bride had run away until yesterday when she was eventually arrested.”

Majiya added that the woman has already been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for interrogation.

He, however, confirmed the burial of the remains of the late husband.

