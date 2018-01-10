Yusuf Buhari To Be Transferred To Germany For Further Treatment Over Brain Injury

Yusuf Buhari, the son of Nigeria's President who was critically injured during a drag-racing motorbike accident in Gwanripa neighbourhood in Abuja last December will be heading to Germany for further medical treatment. Saharareporters had revealed that Yusuf could not immediately be airlifted outside Nigeria due to the severity of injuries to his brain.

Saharareporters confirmed that Yusuf will be transferred tonight to St. Josefs Hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany where he will receive comprehensive treatment that my last for weeks. Yusuf will be accompanied by his mother, Aisha Buhari, the daughter of the President, Mrs. Halima Buhari-Sheriff, the personal physician to the first lady, Dr. Kamal Mohammed and three other aides. Medical sources said Yusuf had remained largely unresponsive to treatment at Cedarcrest Hospital where he was first taken after the bike accident in Abuja.

Yusuf Buhari The hospital where Yusuf will be taken to receive treatment