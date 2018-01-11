Benue State Buries 73 Killed By Fulani Herdsmen

The victims who died during the recent attack by Fulani herdsmen on villagers and farmers at Guma and Logo local government area of Benue state are being buried on a site at the Industrial Layout along Naka Road in Makurdi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2018

73 bodies of victims of Fulani herdsmen attack in Benue state are being laid to rest in a mass burial service today.

Thousands of Benue residents including the state governor, Samuel Ortom, trooped out to the funeral.


The incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen has been condemned by Nigerians who are demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari arrest and prosecute the herdsmen involved in the killings as well as pronounce herdsmen as a terrorist group.

SaharaReporters, New York

