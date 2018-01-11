President Buhari Must Change His Perception On Herdsmen Killing – Barrister Monday Ubani

Barrister Monday Ubani, former Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to change his perception regarding persistent clashes and killings occurring between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in various parts of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 11, 2018

Barrister Monday Ubani, former Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to change his perception regarding persistent clashes and killings occurring between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in various parts of the country.

Speaking exclusively to SaharaTV, Barrister Ubani maintained that the Fulani herdsmen should be seen as a terrorist group as this would aid the government in strengthening the laws to curb the spread of the killings and reprisal attacks. He further stated that lasting solution cannot be found if President Buhari continues to see the clashes as mere communal clashes.

He said, “The issue of herdsmen has not been addressed, what is also more worrisome is that the President is seeing the issue of herdsmen killings as "communal clashes." The moment you have such a perspective of what is going on, it will not actually bring out the best in the government to address it clearly.”

“I think the best the government can do is to give it a correct meaning, these acts are purely terrorist acts and they should be so branded. That will make you energize the law and security agencies to go after the murderers to get them arrested and prosecuted. Ubani, who is currently the 2nd Vice-President of NBA asserted.

 The President Must Change His Perception On Herdsmen Killing – Barrister Monday Ubani The President Must Change His Perception On Herdsmen Killing – Barrister Monday Ubani

Mr. Ubani reiterated that cattle rearing is a private business and herdsmen have no right to move into other farmlands without permission. He tagged this regular act by herdsmen as illogical, illegal and unconstitutional.

Barrister Ubani, suggesting possible means of halting these killings by herdsmen, advised the Federal Government to invest in ranching which would make herdsmen stationary.

Moreover, he encouraged governor of states to enact laws directed towards protecting lives and properties of residents of the state. He, however, urged states not to take laws into their hands but hand over any erring herdsmen to Nigerian police for prosecution according to the law.

Barrister Ubani said, “Each state should be more creative and proactive by enacting laws that will help the state to secure lives and properties within the state. I would recommend each state create state policing like a vigilante group and each state should enact the Anti-Open Grazing Law.”

“You must enact law but not take laws into your hands, do not kill but hand them over to the Nigeria Police and follow it up to the prosecution stage.” He added.

Similarly, Mr. Ubani posited that any state governor that throws up his hands claiming it cannot guarantee the safety of his people should resign from office. He said that governors can do many things to curb these excessive killings by herdsmen and any governor that is not acting has no reason to remain in office.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How We Arrested Desmond Okutubo, Senior Member Of Don Wanny Gang-Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME 55 Feared To Be Killed By Herdsmen In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Northern Group Insists President Buhari Must Declare Fulani Herdsmen As Terrorist Group
ACTIVISM Northern Group Insists President Buhari Must Declare Fulani Herdsmen As A Terrorist Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption How Importers Made False Claims To Customs In Order To Bring In 661 Pump Action Rifles -NCS
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Ondo Police Arrest Kidnap Gang Leader, Others For Using Military Uniforms To Perpetrate Criminal Acts
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Benue State Buries 73 Killed By Fulani Herdsmen
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Press Release President Buhari Appoints Substantive DG For NIA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Desmond Okutubo, Senior Member Of Don Wanny Gang-Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Akwa Ibom Gov. Emmanuel Udom And Akpabio In Full Blown Political War
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Yusuf Buhari To Be Transferred To Germany For Further Treatment Over Brain Injury
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Warned Nigerians About Buhari- Yakasai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
I’ll Turn Nigeria’s Six Geopolitical Zones To Nine Economic Zones - Presidential Aspirant
Elections I’ll Turn Nigeria’s Six Geopolitical Zones To Nine Economic Zones - Presidential Aspirant
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ambode Reshuffles Cabinet, Sacks Three Commissioners
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
The Nation Newspaper Fayose Rallies Ekiti Hunters Against Herdsmen Invasion
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Maina: Senate Knocks AGF, Sagay Seeks Malami's Probe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 55 Feared To Be Killed By Herdsmen In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Presidential Candidate Threatens Legal Action To Force Saraki, Others Indicted For Corruption Out Of Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Wanted Militant Who Kidnapped And Killed British Missionary Arrested In Delta
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad