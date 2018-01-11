Wanted Militant Who Kidnapped And Killed British Missionary Arrested In Delta

Dreaded wanted militant warlord, Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo, (AKA) Kareowei, who masterminded the kidnap and killing of a British missionary in Enekorogha, Delta state, has been arrested.

by Sahara Reporters, NY Jan 11, 2018

Dreaded wanted militant warlord, Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo, (AKA) Kareowei, who masterminded the kidnap and killing of a British missionary in Enekorogha, Delta state, has been arrested.

SaharaReporters reliably learned that the warlord was arrested by operatives of the Joint Task Force, codenamed Operation Delta Safe at the early hours of Thursday in Ogbobagbene community, the country home of the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Goddey Orubebe in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta state.

Confirming the arrest of the militant, the ODS (Operation Delta Safe), Commander, Rear Admiral Suleiman Apochi, said he had deployed troops in the community to intensified search to locate the hideout of the militant leader and his boys in the creeks, and when pressed further for details of the arrest, he declined to comment, but simply said a statement would be release giving details of the militant's arrest.

It would be recalled that before the arrest of the militant, the Delta state police command had placed an N2 million bounty on the arrest of the militant who was also declared wanted by the command.
 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Sahara Reporters, NY

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How We Arrested Desmond Okutubo, Senior Member Of Don Wanny Gang-Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News Yusuf Buhari To Be Transferred To Germany For Further Treatment Over Brain Injury
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME 55 Feared To Be Killed By Herdsmen In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Presidential Candidate Threatens Legal Action To Force Saraki, Others Indicted For Corruption Out Of Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Northern Group Insists President Buhari Must Declare Fulani Herdsmen As Terrorist Group
ACTIVISM Northern Group Insists President Buhari Must Declare Fulani Herdsmen As A Terrorist Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption How Importers Made False Claims To Customs In Order To Bring In 661 Pump Action Rifles -NCS
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Press Release President Buhari Appoints Substantive DG For NIA
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME How We Arrested Desmond Okutubo, Senior Member Of Don Wanny Gang-Police
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Akwa Ibom Gov. Emmanuel Udom And Akpabio In Full Blown Political War
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News Yusuf Buhari To Be Transferred To Germany For Further Treatment Over Brain Injury
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Warned Nigerians About Buhari- Yakasai
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME 55 Feared To Be Killed By Herdsmen In Taraba
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ambode Reshuffles Cabinet, Sacks Three Commissioners
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Maina: Senate Knocks AGF, Sagay Seeks Malami's Probe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper Fayose Rallies Ekiti Hunters Against Herdsmen Invasion
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Former Presidential Candidate Threatens Legal Action To Force Saraki, Others Indicted For Corruption Out Of Office
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Entertainment Funke Akindele To Star In Hollywood Movie, Avengers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Northern Group Insists President Buhari Must Declare Fulani Herdsmen As Terrorist Group
ACTIVISM Northern Group Insists President Buhari Must Declare Fulani Herdsmen As A Terrorist Group
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad