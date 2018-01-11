Wanted Militant Who Kidnapped And Killed British Missionary Arrested In Delta

Dreaded wanted militant warlord, Peregbakumo Oyawerikumo, (AKA) Kareowei, who masterminded the kidnap and killing of a British missionary in Enekorogha, Delta state, has been arrested.



SaharaReporters reliably learned that the warlord was arrested by operatives of the Joint Task Force, codenamed Operation Delta Safe at the early hours of Thursday in Ogbobagbene community, the country home of the former minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Goddey Orubebe in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta state.



Confirming the arrest of the militant, the ODS (Operation Delta Safe), Commander, Rear Admiral Suleiman Apochi, said he had deployed troops in the community to intensified search to locate the hideout of the militant leader and his boys in the creeks, and when pressed further for details of the arrest, he declined to comment, but simply said a statement would be release giving details of the militant's arrest.



It would be recalled that before the arrest of the militant, the Delta state police command had placed an N2 million bounty on the arrest of the militant who was also declared wanted by the command.

