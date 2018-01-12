Former Nigerian First Lady Patience Jonathan Loses In Court Of Appeal In $5.9 Million Slush Fund Litigation

The Lagos division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed the ex-first lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan's application challenging the interim forfeiture issued against the $5.9 million slush funds she hid in different banks. Justice Owoade Mojeed who gave the lead judgment today on January 12, 2018, held that the application lacked merit, thus resolved in favor of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 12, 2018

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos had ordered the temporary forfeiture of the money to the Federal Government as the former first lady could not explain how she legitimately came about the funds.

Following the ruling, the former First Lady,  through her counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe approached the Appellate court to overturn the interim forfeiture order by Justice Olatoregun. Patience Jonathan

