Kudirat Abiola's Son Accuses Older Siblings Of Plotting To Kill Him Over Their Father's Properties

The youngest son of the late Mrs. Kudirat Abiola, Mr. Abdul Mumuni Abiola, has alleged that his life is in danger because of his older siblings, Kola, Deji, and Agboola Abiola, who have appropriated the properties left behind by their father, the late Chief MKO Abiola.

His made the allegation in a statement issued on Friday on behalf of his 40 brothers and sisters. The young man said his three siblings have been playing God over their father's estate and advised them to desist.



“I want my brothers, Kola, Deji, and Agboola, to stop playing god with our father’s properties and abandoned projects and investments. I, my brothers and sisters, totaling 40 children of Abiola, are not fighting with them. We don’t have a bone to pick with them. But we need to step out of the past and out of our father’s shadow," he said.

He accused his three older siblings of spreading falsehood in the media about his efforts to remedy the dwindling fortunes of the Abiola family.

“I am ashamed, just like my other brothers and sisters, to see that after MKO Abiola’s death, many of his legacies appear to be in shambles. No, it shouldn’t be like that. That is not what MKO Abiola stood for while he was alive. I want the good people of Nigeria to prevail on Kola and his cohorts to stop using the Police to harass me or those who are working with me to restore the lost glory of the Abiola family," he cried out.

According to Abdul Mumuni, four men were recently arrested and arraigned before a magistrate’s court for breaking into MKO’s bookshop at Oshodi. The men were accused of stealing equipment and other materials valued at N1 billion.

Journalists who reported the incident, says that he was pressured by Kola and Deji to omit his name from their reports in their newspapers. He explained that his efforts to renovate their father’s properties are not for selfish interest.

"It is for all my siblings and for the name of Chief MKO Abiola not to be dragged through the mud. Why should some people be sending thugs and miscreants after me and those working with me to renovate MKO Abiola’s properties? Why should that be? Do we have to wash our dirty linen in the public? Why should only a select few of Abiola’s children sit on our father’s properties? I am not even asking them to give me and my other siblings a share of the money-spinning companies of my father that they sit on. Our humble request is that they should allow me and my other siblings who are interested in renovating Abiola’s derelict properties. They should allow us to revive MKO Abiola’s abandoned projects," he said.

Abdul Mumuni said he has exercised patience for 18 years during which he has watched a few of his siblings appropriate what belongs to all the children, who have allegedly been badly treated by Kola, Deji, and Agboola.

He restated his fear that his life could be in danger and called on members of the public to look in the direction of his three siblings if anything untoward happens to him.

“I am also informing the public that my life is in danger. I don’t feel safe any longer. If anything untoward happens to me, Nigerians should know who to hold responsible. If anything should happen to me or my siblings, Kola and his cohorts should be held responsible. I love life, but I will not sit down cowardly. It is time that all of Abiola’s children sat down to discuss what exactly we want to do with our father’s properties and investments. We really don’t want handouts from anybody,” he said.

The late politician was widely presumed to have won the 1993 presidential election annulled by the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida (retd ).

He died in detention in 1998, following his arrest over his determination to reclaim his mandate.

Abdul Mumuni's mother, Kudirat, was killed in 1996 by assassins working for the military regime of the late General Sani Abacha.

