Yusuf Buhari Departs Nigeria For Germany On Air Ambulance To Get Further Treatment For Head Injuries from Bike Crash

Contrary to the statement credited to Femi Adesina, a senior spokesperson to President Muhammadu Buhari that his son, Yusuf, was ready for "discharge" from an Abuja hospital Saharareporters has authoritatively learnt that he was ferried out of Nigeria through the Presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport early this morning.

Yusuf is headed for treatment at St. Josef Hospital in Wiesbaden, Germany according to Presidency sources. Yusuf Buhari

The departure of Yusuf to Germany followed earlier departure last night by his sister, Mrs. Halima Buhari-Sherif and the official physician to the first lady, Kamal Mohammed. Both arrived Stuttgart earlier today on a Bombardier Challenger 600

Presidential jet with registration number 5N-FGZ.

Yusuf was injured in a power bike accident in Gwanripa neighbourhood in Abuja while drag racing with a friend, Bashir Gwandu. Mr. Adesina claims Gwandu was not injured in the crash as earlier reported in newspapers and social media outlets. Bombardier challenger Presidential jet, 5N-FGZ