Thugs Injure Scores In Ondo Coastal Community, Destroy Properties Worth Millions Of Naira

A gang of armed thugs, on Friday, attacked residents of Ayetoro Community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, leaving many injured. Community sources told SaharaReporters that the thugs, numbering ten, were acting on the instruction of the traditional ruler of Ayetoro, Oba Micah Oseni Ajijo, and one Prophet Oluwambe Ojagbounmi.A source told SaharaReporters in a phone chat that the attack was provoked by a member of the gang, who ordered one Isaac Ikuyelorimi to stop playing music on the musical set in his house, an instruction rejected by Ikuyelorimi.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 13, 2018

A gang of armed thugs, on Friday, attacked residents of Ayetoro Community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, leaving many injured. Community sources told SaharaReporters that the thugs, numbering ten, were acting on the instruction of the traditional ruler of Ayetoro, Oba Micah Oseni Ajijo, and one Prophet Oluwambe Ojagbounmi.

A source told SaharaReporters in a phone chat that the attack was provoked by a member of the gang, who ordered one Isaac Ikuyelorimi to stop playing music on the musical set in his house, an instruction rejected by Ikuyelorimi.

"He replied the boys that they do not have the right to stop him from playing music and this degenerated into a fierce argument," said the source. The argument led the thugs to physically attack Ikuyelorimi before attacking residents of his neighbourhood with knives and broken bottles.

Mr. Iretolu Ajinde, a youth leader in the community, confirmed the attack in a telephone with SaharaReporters on Friday evening. He alleged that the thugs were led by one Joseph Oniyesan, whose desire is to disrupt an event slated to hold in the community on Sunday.

He explained that the armed thugs also destroyed properties worth millions of naira and operated freely.

"We had to quickly call the policemen that were stationed at Igbokoda to come and rescue us from the hoodlums.It took the intervention of the police to restore peace back to the community and I am aware that some of the thugs have arrested and moved to Osogbo," he said.

He added that victims of the attack are being treated at a private hospital in the community. Mr. Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, also confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters on the phone.

He revealed that no fewer than 20 persons have been arrested in connection with the attack, adding that the arrests were made with the help of residents, who identified the thugs.

"The miscreants were sponsored and we have arrested them for disturbing the peace of that coastal community. In fact, we shall charge them to court after we must have arrested all those who perpetrated the attack," said Mr. Joseph.
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News Nigerian Troops Kill Arrested Militant Warlord And His Gang Members Who Kidnapped And Murdered British Missionary In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Armed Cult Gang led by Don Wani from Omuku Rivers State Talking Big After Gov Wike Granted Amnesty
Niger Delta Nigerian Troops Confirm Death Of Notorious Kidnapper, Alleged Mastermind Of Rivers Attack Don Wani
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Niger Delta #Handshake AcrossTheNiger: Southern Leaders Demand Prescription
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Mastermind Of Agip Pipeline Bombing Arrested, Nigerian Military Says
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Military Soldiers Lay Siege To Town Associated With Tompolo, Arrest Seven
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News Niger Delta Avengers Threatens To Attack 7 Governors, Military Bases, Police Stations
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerian Aircraft Fails To Land, Returns To Lagos After Reaching Destination
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Students' Group Wants Ozhekome Dropped From Gani Fawehinmi Symposium Over His Support For Corrupt Public Officials
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America You Must Apologize To Africans- African Union Tells Donald Trump
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Makurdi Protest: Ortom Appeals For Calm
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Letter Integrity Is The Hallmark Of Leadership By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
EFCC Press Release Supreme Court Dismisses Metuh’s Firm Appeal, Berates His Lawyer
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
How Nigeria Police Aid Davido's Recklessness
Legal Davido’s Crew Member Held In Prison Custody Until He Perfects Bail Conditions
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Kudirat Abiola's Son Accuses Older Siblings Of Plotting To Kill Him Over Their Father's Properties
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Yusuf Buhari Departs Nigeria For Germany On Air Ambulance To Get Further Treatment For Head Injuries from Bike Crash
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion On Donald Trump’s “Shithole” Comment By ‘Tope Oriola
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER If The Federal Government Cant Protect Us We Will Raise An Army- Unongo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Troops Kill Arrested Militant Warlord And His Gang Members Who Kidnapped And Murdered British Missionary In Delta
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad