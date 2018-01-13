Thugs Injure Scores In Ondo Coastal Community, Destroy Properties Worth Millions Of Naira

A gang of armed thugs, on Friday, attacked residents of Ayetoro Community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State, leaving many injured. Community sources told SaharaReporters that the thugs, numbering ten, were acting on the instruction of the traditional ruler of Ayetoro, Oba Micah Oseni Ajijo, and one Prophet Oluwambe Ojagbounmi.



A source told SaharaReporters in a phone chat that the attack was provoked by a member of the gang, who ordered one Isaac Ikuyelorimi to stop playing music on the musical set in his house, an instruction rejected by Ikuyelorimi.



"He replied the boys that they do not have the right to stop him from playing music and this degenerated into a fierce argument," said the source. The argument led the thugs to physically attack Ikuyelorimi before attacking residents of his neighbourhood with knives and broken bottles.



Mr. Iretolu Ajinde, a youth leader in the community, confirmed the attack in a telephone with SaharaReporters on Friday evening. He alleged that the thugs were led by one Joseph Oniyesan, whose desire is to disrupt an event slated to hold in the community on Sunday.



He explained that the armed thugs also destroyed properties worth millions of naira and operated freely.



"We had to quickly call the policemen that were stationed at Igbokoda to come and rescue us from the hoodlums.It took the intervention of the police to restore peace back to the community and I am aware that some of the thugs have arrested and moved to Osogbo," he said.



He added that victims of the attack are being treated at a private hospital in the community. Mr. Femi Joseph, spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, also confirmed the attack to SaharaReporters on the phone.



He revealed that no fewer than 20 persons have been arrested in connection with the attack, adding that the arrests were made with the help of residents, who identified the thugs.



"The miscreants were sponsored and we have arrested them for disturbing the peace of that coastal community. In fact, we shall charge them to court after we must have arrested all those who perpetrated the attack," said Mr. Joseph.

