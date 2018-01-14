Anambra, Taraba, FCT Election Results Proof Of President Buhari's Commitment To Credible Polls-Presidency

The Presidency has described the outcomes of the elections, held over the weekend, in Anambra and Taraba states as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as proof of President Muhammadu Buhari's commitment to free and fair elections. The elections, organised by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) were won by three different political parties.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2018

Speaking on the outcomes, a presidential media aide, Mr Garba Shehu, said: "The President is inherently committed to the independence of the electoral commission in his belief that the will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government, which is expressed through periodic, free and fair elections. He will do nothing to impede INEC.” President Muhammadu Buhari during his Independence Day speech

Mr Shehu congratulated the winners of the elections in Anambra Central Senatorial District, Ardo Kola State Constituency in Taraba State and Gwagwalada Central Constituency in the FCT. He added that under President Buhari, the country will witness more free, fair and credible elections.

He reiterated the President’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions by ensuring that all relevant institutions in the electoral process maintain a high-level of professionalism and independence throughout the electoral process.  

Mr. Shehu commended INEC, security agencies, civil society organisations, the media and other stakeholders for their roles in the elections. He urged parties not satisfied with the outcomes to heed the President’s advise by counsel seeking redress through constitutional means.

 
SaharaReporters, New York

