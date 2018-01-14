Ex-Transport Commissioner, Soldier Kidnapped In Bayelsa

Mrs.  Marie Ebikake, the former Commissioner for Transport in Bayelsa, a soldier and were abducted in separate incidents at the weekend by unknown gunmen in Bayelsa. The incidents occurred barely three days after a Bayelsa monarch’s wife who spent 25 days in captivity was freed on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 14, 2018

Mrs.  Marie Ebikake, the former Commissioner for Transport in Bayelsa, a soldier and were abducted in separate incidents at the weekend by unknown gunmen in Bayelsa. The incidents occurred barely three days after a Bayelsa monarch’s wife who spent 25 days in captivity was freed on Thursday.

Ebikake was kidnapped at her residence in Igbogene area of Yenagoa Local Government Council Area of the state in the early hours of Sunday. The spokesman for the Bayelsa Police Command AsImin Butswat confirmed the development on Sunday.
 
"She was abducted at her residence by unknown gunmen at about 1 am today. Manhunt has been launched to apprehend the perpetrators." Butswat said. A soldier was reportedly abducted by suspected sea pirates between the waterway of Foropa and Azuzuama area of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. 
 
The soldier identified simply as Rotimi was abducted on board a passenger boat on to Yenagoa as kidnappers shot the boat driver shot in the shoulder. “The suspected sea pirates attacked the boat conveying the soldier and two other person's to Yenagoa, they shot the boat driver and took away the soldier.
 
“They also stole the boat engine. They however left behind the female passenger " A community said on phone.
 
Ebikake, who hails from Brass Local Government Area was also a former local government chairperson in the area. It was learnt that on January 10 some armed men had invaded her country home in Twon-Brass in Brass Local Government and vandalized her residence.  Marie Ebikake
 
 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME We Are Ready To Face Fulani Herdsmen With Force, Says Gov. Akeredolu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic Grips Kuje Prisons Officials As Alleged MEND's Charles Okah Fakes Escape From Custody
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News Nigerian Troops Kill Arrested Militant Warlord And His Gang Members Who Kidnapped And Murdered British Missionary In Delta
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Silence On Herdsmen Killings: Enough Grounds For President's Impeachment
CRIME Silence Of President Buhari On Herdsmen Killings Is Enough Ground For His Impeachment - Barr. Adesina Ogunlana
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
CRIME Customs Seized Pump Action Guns: Judge To Visit DSS Office Tomorrow
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News Senate President Saraki Admits His DSS Detail Masterminded Robbery Of N310 Million From Bureau De Change Operator
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerian Aircraft Fails To Land, Returns To Lagos After Reaching Destination
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Votes Will No Longer Be Decided By Those Who Sit In Bourdillon
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Sultan and I Are Miyetti Allah’s Patrons, Says Emir Of Kano, Sanusi
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Anambra, Taraba, FCT Election Results Proof Of President Buhari's Commitment To Credible Polls-Presidency
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Secret Police Deceived Illegally Detained Shi'a Leader Sheikh Elzakzaky And His Wife To Attend Press Conference-Falana
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME We Are Ready To Face Fulani Herdsmen With Force, Says Gov. Akeredolu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Panic Grips Kuje Prisons Officials As Alleged MEND's Charles Okah Fakes Escape From Custody
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
United States of America You Must Apologize To Africans- African Union Tells Donald Trump
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Drug Law Agency Arrests Nine Drug Traffickers Including A South African At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News Farmers/Herdsmen Clash: Fulani Cattle Breeders Miyetti Allah Gives Conditions For Peace, Seeks Establishment Of Ministry of Livestock Development
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Opinion 2019 Elections: The Clear And Present Dangers Ahead By Chima Amadi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Students' Group Wants Ozhekome Dropped From Gani Fawehinmi Symposium Over His Support For Corrupt Public Officials
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad