Youths Attack Police Station In Retaliation Of The Shooting Of A Colleague

Confusion broke out in Ojodu Abiodun Police Station, as over 50 angry youths stormed the police station located in Ojodu Berger area of Ogun State, on Sunday, January14, 2018  in attempt to  retaliate the shooting of one  of their colleague whose name was given as Dada Omotoye, by trigger happy policemen. The youths were said to have attacked the station after men of the Nigeria Police bullet hit Omotoye, while raiding  black spots in Yakoyo area of Ogun State.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 15, 2018

According to residents of the community, "some police officers raided a black spot in Yakoyo area but hoodlums in the community confronted them. The police officers on  the operation replied by opening  fire on them. It was in the process that Omotoye, who was in his house at that time, was hit by a stray bullet," they said. Nigerian Police

In retaliation, youths gathered in their numbers to unleash terror on the police station but were first resisted by some police operatives on duty. The youths, however, reinforced, numbering over 50  and stormed the police station.

Our correspondents who visited the scene gathered that police officers on duty were completely overpowered as officers flee the station for safety. The youths were said to have destroyed some police vans and some cars parked within the premises of the police station.

Similarly, some office equipment were  also damaged, charge room of the station was overturned and the youths carted away some motorcycle seized by the police. Glasses of the station’s window was also smashed just as pieces of broken bottles littered ection of the police station

Dada, who was shot, is currently receiving treatment in a private hospital in the community.

SaharaReporters, New York

