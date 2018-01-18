3 Bomb Makers Arrested In Edo State

The Edo State Police Command has arrested three suspects for assembling items used in the manufacture of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The suspects, all Kogi State indigenes, are Idris Ibrahim, 22; Zainab Ibrahim and Oyeza Abdul. They were arrested at Okugbe area, near Iddo village in Okpella, Estako East Local Government Area. The main suspect, Idris Hassan Abdulmalik, husband to Oyeza, is currently on the run.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2018

The Edo State Police Command has arrested three suspects for assembling items used in the manufacture of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). The suspects, all Kogi State indigenes, are Idris Ibrahim, 22; Zainab Ibrahim and Oyeza Abdul. They were arrested at Okugbe area, near Iddo village in Okpella, Estako East Local Government Area.

The main suspect, Idris Hassan Abdulmalik, husband to Oyeza, is currently on the run.

They were paraded at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters. Edo State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo told journalists that the Police Anti-bomb Squad was called in to detonate some of the explosives, while others were taken away. He explained that Abdulmalik escaped through a footpath in a bush after he was prevented by vigilant youths from fleeing in his Toyota Corolla with registration number ABC 371 HK.

Items recovered from the suspects, according to the Police Commissioner, included one Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG), one Beretta pistol (marked 53101466) with seven rounds of 9mm live ammunition, two riot gunners, four smoke pistols, 23 empty fire extinguisher cylinders, 18 plastic bottles of IEDs,21 expended smoke cartridges and 17 pieces of pipes.

Also recovered from them were two timer clocks, four remote control panels, four remote control switches, eight nine-voltage batteries, eight live teargas cartridges and two smoke grenades. 3 Bomb makers arrested in Edo

Others were two fire extinguisher-borne IEDs, two electric junction boxes, two gallons of gunpowder, one roll of cotton wool, five empty cans of insecticide, one pair of scissors, 20 small cans of assorted chemicals, three hydrometers used for measuring IED potency, eight pipettes tubes, two 50millimetre bottles of highly inflammable chemicals, three small bottles of highly inflammable chemicals, half bag of potassium nitrate, 65 litres of potassium nitrate, 200 grams of carbide and 30 pieces of syringes and needles.

Kokumo added that the Police have identified the Police formation from where the suspects snatched the riot gunners and smoke pistols found in their possession.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EFCC’s Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Boko Haram Releases Videos Showing Some Of The Remaining Chibok Girls Who Vowed Not To Go Back Home
Breaking News Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau Releases New Videos Showing Scenes Of Attacks On Nigerian Troops, Parades Chibok Girls And Policewomen Kidnapped By His Sect, Vows To Wreak More Havoc
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption EFCC Arraigns Justice Yunusa, Rickey-Tarfa’s Staff For Alleged Gratification
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Customs Operatives Shoot, Injure Pregnant Woman In Ogun
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News A Canadian And A US Citizen Kidnapped In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Herdsmen Kill Pregnant Tiv Woman In Ekiti
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Lalong, Sanusi And Benue Genocide By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption UK Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Fraudster, Walter Wagbatsoma, For Money Laundering
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Police How DSS Tracked Kingpin Don Waney- Sources
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Judge Orders Service On Innocent Chukwuma Chairman Of Innoson Motors In Open Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EFCC’s Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Lacks Power To Remove Ortom Says SAN
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Releases Videos Showing Some Of The Remaining Chibok Girls Who Vowed Not To Go Back Home
Breaking News Boko Haram Leader Abubakar Shekau Releases New Videos Showing Scenes Of Attacks On Nigerian Troops, Parades Chibok Girls And Policewomen Kidnapped By His Sect, Vows To Wreak More Havoc
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUNCH NEWSPAPER Federal Government Wants Supreme Court To Restore All The Charges Against Saraki In The Fresh Corruption Trial Ordered By The Court Of Appeal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Money Appeals Court Directs Terminal Operators To Refund N7 Trillion To Nigerian Govt.
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Vanguard Newspaper Benue Taraba Killngs: States Move To Avert Herdsmen Killings
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Customs Officials Kill 1, Injured 2 In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Medical Emergency (Non)Response In Nigeria By Abiodun Ladepo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad