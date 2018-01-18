Benue Massacre: Protesters Storm Abuja Over Fresh Killings, Say They Are Ready To Die Over Their Land

A group of Benue indigenes under the aegis of Mdzough U Tiv (MUT) stormed Abuja today to protest against the continuous killings of their people by the Fulani herdsmen after the massacre and burial of 75 people in the state.

by SaharaReporters, NY Jan 18, 2018

The protesters who were mainly women appeared in black t-shirts wielding placards and chanting anti-government songs calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to protect them from the monstrous killers. 

Addressing journalists during the protest, the President General of the Abuja branch of the association, Daniel Zouk described the latest attacks as an affront on the people and government Benue State. 

He called on the federal government to save the Tiv extraction from extinction and ethnic cleansing embarked upon by the Fulani herdsmen. He noted that Benue people fought during the civil war to keep Nigeria one but wondered why they are being treated as strangers in their fathers.

Also speaking at the rally was a protester and mother, Hon. Rebecca Apezan said that President Muhammadu Buhari has disappointed them for maintaining a loud silence on the matter, therefore, giving the perpetrators an audacity and effrontery to brazenly unleash terror on their people.

She said that foreigners cannot take over their land, and there is no going back on the anti-grazing laws as enacted in the state. She added that instead of allowing the herdsmen to encroach and take over their land, they are ready to die.

The protesters will submit a copy of the petition at the National Assembly, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)  and foreign embassies.
 

Benue Protestors Sahara Reporters

 

 

 

SaharaReporters, NY

