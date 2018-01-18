Court Restrains National Assembly From Further Investigating Pension Fraud Thief, Abdulrasheed Maina

 Justice Binta Murtala Nyarko of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has restrained the National Assembly from further investigating Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, the former boss of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).  According to a document exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, Justice Nyarko's order, dated 13 December last year, was given, in a case filed by the Attorney-General of the Federation  (AGF) on 6 December 2017.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 18, 2018

 In the case  (FHC/ABJ/CS/1206/2017 ), the AGF had sought an interim injunction restraining the National Assemby, its agents, servants or any other person from holding a hearing session on the reinstatement of Mr. Maina, who was reinstated  into the Federal Civil Service on the sly after fleeing Nigeria in 2013, an action that bore the imprimatur of the AGF. Mr. Maina had fled the country after being exposed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission  (EFCC) of trousering billions of naira in pension funds. Abubakar Malami

