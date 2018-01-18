Police Tortures Alleged Isoko Kidnap Kingpin To Death In Custody

Arrested alleged Isoko notorious kidnap kingpin, Anthony Ogbalor, AKA Dracula, has died in police custody in Asaba, Delta state capital following severe tortures from the police, SaharaReporters has learned.

Ogbalor, who was arrested in Warri alongside members of his gang in a snatched navy blue Toyota Corolla car with reg. no EPE 874 DQ, in December 2017 by operatives of the Nigerian police Delta State command was described as a notorious kidnap kingpin gang leader.



Our correspondent reliably gathered that until his death, Mr. Ogbalor was subjected to severe tortures every morning at the police command in a bid to extract information concerning his alleged operations and after the tortures, the police will take him to the hospital for treatment.



"Since the arrest of the suspect and his gang members, Dracula has always subjected to tortures every morning by officers in the command to force him to make confessions. And after the tortures, he will be taken to the hospital for treatment."



"Dracula died in the custody of the police before he was taken to the hospital yesterday, (Wednesday). I am talking to you as a life witness to what happened. I work here in the police command and I see everything that transpires here in the command," a police sergeant confided in our correspondent.



It would be recalled that while parading the alleged kidnap kingpin and his gang members, the then-Commissioner of Police, Zanna Ibrahim said Mr. Ogbalor was on the police watch list before his arrest.

According to the former CP: "Dracula, Henry Kessena, Kosin Henry aka Capon, and Kenneth Onome waylaid and whisked to an unknown detention camp of Pastor Frank Otomi and Mrs. Mofe Otomi at Delta Steel Company, DSC, Roundabout, Warri, in June 23, 2017, while they were driving in a Hyundai SUV."



“On December 23, 2017, operatives of ‘B’ Division, Warri, led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Aniete Eyo, arrested Henry Kessena. His arrest and confession led to the arrest of the other suspects, who equally confessed to the crime and their involvement in several kidnap incidents, including the murder of the late Police Area Commander, Ughelli, ACP Usman Ndanbobo.”



When contacted the state Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), Mr. Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the death of Mr. Ogbalor, swiftly added that "he did not die in police custody, he was sick and was taken to the hospital where he died yesterday."

However, according to human rights lawyer Barr. Rockson Igelige, Ogbalor is actually an Isoko activist, and is suspecting foul play over the unusual death of Dracula and is demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

