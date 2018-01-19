Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of N6b, 12 Houses Owned by Jonathan’s Aides, Cousin

He gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Justice Dimgba also ordered an interim forfeiture of 12 houses and plots of land located in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja believed to be proceeds of corruption

by Sahara Reporters Jan 19, 2018

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered a temporary forfeiture of N6, 584, 785,000;   $222,000 and Aso Savings Limited shares valued at N2, 028, 800,000 believed to be have been acquired proceeds of the sale of Severance Insurance Premium by Power Holdings Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to the Federal Government.

He gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Federal High Court, Abuja

Justice Dimgba also ordered an interim forfeiture of 12 houses and plots of land located in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja believed to be proceeds of corruption.

This followed the granting of motion in chambers moved by EFCC’s lawyer, Mr. Ben Ikani.

In his ruling, Justice Dimgba directed the EFCC to publish the orders in any national dailywithin 14 days, following which any persons or organizations interested in the assets would be entitled to challenge the court orders.

He adjourned further hearing on the matter to 6 February.

The EFCC alleged that the properties ordered forfeited are a part of assets acquired by some former aides to former President Goodluck Jonathan. Those believed to have acquired the assets include Brigadier General Seinde Arogbofa (retd.), Chief of Staff to the former President; Messrs. Jonah Otunla, former Accountant-General of the Federation; and Godknows Igali,  former Permanent, Ministry of Power. Others are Messrs. Robert Azibaola , the former President’s cousin; Benjamin Dikki,  former Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises; and Mohammed Wakil, former Minister of State for Power.

The EFCC accused them of diverting the sum of N27, 188,232,208.20, said to be proceeds of the defunct PHCN Severance Insurance Premium. The anti-graft agency said the assets were discovered during investigations into PHCN Severance Insurance Premium.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption UK Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Fraudster, Walter Wagbatsoma, For Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Describes Union Bank as Busybody, Permanently Forfeits Ikoyi Flat to Federal Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Evans’ Trial: My Client Is Innocent, Says Lawyer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EFCC’s Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Legal Justice Aiki Sacks Ajimobi's 21 Kings For Ibadan
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Corruption Gov. Yahaya Bello Begins Moves To Rig Kogi State University Students' Union Elections
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Court Restrains National Assembly From Further Investigating Pension Fraud Thief, Abdulrasheed Maina
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME 3 Bomb Makers Arrested In Edo State
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Lalong, Sanusi And Benue Genocide By Erasmus Ikhide
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Miyetti Allah Is A Privileged Terrorist Association, Buhari Won’t Touch Them - Mark Adebayo
CRIME Miyetti Allah Is A Privileged Terrorist Organization, Rights Activist Slams Buhari Over Handling Of Fulani Herdsmen Killings
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption UK Court Convicts Fuel Subsidy Fraudster, Walter Wagbatsoma, For Money Laundering
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
The Nation Newspaper Nigerian Gives Birth Inside Plane En-route To New York
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Woman Arraigned For Impersonating Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Describes Union Bank as Busybody, Permanently Forfeits Ikoyi Flat to Federal Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Lagos Airport Shuttles Breakdown Passengers Trek Long Distance
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Evans’ Trial: My Client Is Innocent, Says Lawyer
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics We Are Still Living In Fear, Ortom Tells APC Governors
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EFCC’s Attempt To Arrest Abba Kyari Sparks Panic In Aso Rock
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad