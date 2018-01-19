Court Orders Interim Forfeiture of N6b, 12 Houses Owned by Jonathan’s Aides, Cousin

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday, ordered a temporary forfeiture of N6, 584, 785,000; $222,000 and Aso Savings Limited shares valued at N2, 028, 800,000 believed to be have been acquired proceeds of the sale of Severance Insurance Premium by Power Holdings Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to the Federal Government.

He gave the order while ruling on an ex-parte motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Federal High Court, Abuja

Justice Dimgba also ordered an interim forfeiture of 12 houses and plots of land located in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja believed to be proceeds of corruption.

This followed the granting of motion in chambers moved by EFCC’s lawyer, Mr. Ben Ikani.

In his ruling, Justice Dimgba directed the EFCC to publish the orders in any national dailywithin 14 days, following which any persons or organizations interested in the assets would be entitled to challenge the court orders.

He adjourned further hearing on the matter to 6 February.

The EFCC alleged that the properties ordered forfeited are a part of assets acquired by some former aides to former President Goodluck Jonathan. Those believed to have acquired the assets include Brigadier General Seinde Arogbofa (retd.), Chief of Staff to the former President; Messrs. Jonah Otunla, former Accountant-General of the Federation; and Godknows Igali, former Permanent, Ministry of Power. Others are Messrs. Robert Azibaola , the former President’s cousin; Benjamin Dikki, former Director-General, Bureau of Public Enterprises; and Mohammed Wakil, former Minister of State for Power.

The EFCC accused them of diverting the sum of N27, 188,232,208.20, said to be proceeds of the defunct PHCN Severance Insurance Premium. The anti-graft agency said the assets were discovered during investigations into PHCN Severance Insurance Premium.