Kidnapped Ex-Commissioner In Bayelsa Regains Freedom

Bayelsa Police spokesperson , Asinim Butswat, a Deputy Superintendent of Police confirmed the development

by Saharareporters, New York Jan 19, 2018

Mrs. Marie Ebikake, the former Commissioner for Transport in Bayelsa abducted with a soldier in separate incidents by gunmen in Bayelsa on Sunday has regained freedom.

She was freed at about 3 am on Friday.

The whereabouts of the soldier remains unknown.

He said that he did not have details of the terms involved in how she regained freedom.

“I can confirm that the former Commisioner has been freed and reunited with her family but I do not have the details,” Butswat said.

Ebikake was kidnapped at her residence in Igbogene area of Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

The soldier was abducted by suspected sea pirates between the waterway of Foropa and Azuzuama area of Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The soldier, identified simply as Rotimi, was on board a passenger boat on to Yenagoa while the boat driver was shot on the shoulder.

Ebikake, who hails from Brass Local Government Area, was a former local government chairman in the area.

Saharareporters, New York

