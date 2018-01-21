Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Set Ablaze Olu Falae's Farm In Ondo

Some suspected Fulani herdsmen have set ablaze the farm of Mr. Olu Falae, the erstwhile Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), destroying food crops worth millions of naira. SaharaReporters learned on Sunday that the rampaging herdsmen razed the palm tree plantation and yams in the farm. Falae's farm which is about 40 hectares is located at Ilado in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State. Remi Olayiwola, one of the aides to Falae confirmed the destruction in a telephone chat with our correspondent.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 21, 2018

Mr. Olayiwola revealed that the invaders stormed the farm at 6:00 pm on Sunday and set all the crops on fire. He explained that the security operatives employed by the Afenifere leader noticed the heavy fire and immediately raised an alarm.

"The Fulani herdsmen destroyed all the Palm Oil plantation and cassava in the farm before setting everything on fire. "The destruction was deliberate because the manner at which the invaders carry out their action was very frightening and just like a reprisal attack.

"Even, as I'm speaking with you now, the people employed to work on the farm are still finding it difficult to quench the fire". He also added that Mr. Falae has already notified Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on the extent of the destructions and damages done on the farm by the herdsmen.

"Baba (Falae) has asked the Governor to also send some messages to President Muhammadu Buhari that the people of Ondo state will not allow any form of a colony for Fulani herdsmen in the state.

"So, by tomorrow (Monday) the Governor will be visiting the farm and I would like the journalists to join us and see the damages these invaders have done on the farm of an elder statesman," he said.

Moshood Raji, Personal Assistant to Mr. Falae also confirmed the attack on the farm by rampaging Fulani herdsmen. Mr. Raji disclosed that no fewer than ten of the invaders laid siege on the farm on Sunday and set the crops on fire.

"Unfortunately, they (Fulani herdsmen) ran away immediately our security on the farm noticed the fire on the farm".  He added Mr. Falae had last year raised alarm over the unwholesome activities of the killer Fulani herdsmen.

"We already viewing this as a form of reprisal attack and we have notified all the security agencies in the state mostly the DSS," he said.

