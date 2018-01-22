Former Edo State Governor Lucky Igbenedion's Daughter, 3 Others Ask Court To Set Aside $3.2m Debt Judgment

Nosazena Enaholo, daughter to Mr Lucky Igbinedion, a former governor of Edo State; businessman, Mr. Kennedy Uwagboe; two limited liability companies-Jupiter Asset Management Company Limited and Mid -Western Oil and Gas Limited-have filed an application before a Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking a reversal of a $3,286,629.92 judgment and other orders made against them by the court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 22, 2018

Nosazena Enaholo, daughter to Mr Lucky Igbinedion, a former governor of Edo State; businessman, Mr. Kennedy Uwagboe; two limited liability companies-Jupiter Asset Management Company Limited and Mid -Western Oil and Gas Limited-have filed an application before a Federal High Court in Lagos, seeking a reversal of a $3,286,629.92 judgment and other orders made against them by the court.

Two years ago, the court, presided over by Justice Saliu Saidu, awarded the judgment sum against the defendants. The plaintiff, Diamond Bank Plc, had filed the suit on the 18 June 2015, requesting the court to enter the suit for hearing in the "undefended list" and to mark the writ of summons accordingly.

The bank was convinced that the defendants have no defence to the facts raised. According to the bank, Jupiter Asset Management borrowed $3.5million from Diamond Bank to acquire an additional stake in a company, Eurafric Energy Limited.       

The loan was guaranteed by Mid-Western Oil and Gas Limited, Igbenedion's daughter, Mr. Uwagboe, then a staff of the bank. Jupiter Asset Management agreed that the repayment would be in quarterly instalments of $437,500 and accrued interest.
 They also agreed that repayment should be sourced from proceeds of the quarterly dividends of Mid -Western Oil and Gas Limited. But the defendants defaulted despite repeated demands by the bank. The bank sued the defendants to recover the loan.
Zena Enaholo Jupiter Asset Management admitted its default and requested an extension of the repayment period, as shown by its letters of 4 and 11 November 2014 respectively. Mr. Igbenedion's daughter and her co-defendants failed to file any process opposing the plaintiff's application despite being served with the plaintiff 's process.

In his judgment, Justice Saidu said:"Based on the failure of the defendants to enter a defence in this suit, I hereby enter judgement in favour of the plaintiff against the defendants jointly and severally as follows :
USD 3,286,629.92 being outstanding balance on the loan as at  May 14th 2015.

Interest on the sum of USD 3,286,629.92 at the prevailing bank rate, from 14th May 2015 till judgement is entered.

Interest on the cumulative sum from the day the judgement is delivered till the judgement is finally liquidated.

Sale of 5 million ordinary shares of Mid -Western Oil and Gas Limited being 6.08% of the company's shareholdings held by the Jupiter Asset Management, charged to Diamond bank as security for the loan given to the Jupiter Asset Management company, in partial liquidation of the judgement. N100,000 as cost of this legal action."

 The case file has been re-assigned to Justice Olawale Faji, who is yet to fix date for the hearing of the defendants' application.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Buhari Dragged To Court Over Controversial Appointment Of Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar As NIA Boss
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Justice Aiki Sacks Ajimobi's 21 Kings For Ibadan
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Legal Human Rights Lawyer, Keyamo Tells President Buhari To Sack IGP Over Arrest, Detention Of Elombah Brothers
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Legal US Court Convicts Nigerian For Killing His Fiance'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal Order To Arrest Ex-Governor Nnamani Subsists-Court
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Corruption Court Describes Union Bank as Busybody, Permanently Forfeits Ikoyi Flat to Federal Government
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Court Restrains National Assembly From Further Investigating Pension Fraud Thief, Abdulrasheed Maina
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Press Release No To Cattle Colonies By Femi Falana
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Terrorism Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Set Ablaze Olu Falae's Farm In Ondo
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Agriculture Collapsed Multi-Millionaire Banana Farm Owned By Mexicans- Wike
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Agriculture States To Commence Cattle Colonies Next Week- Federal Government
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Ensuring Adequate Fuel Supply Before Dangote Refinery Berths By Peter Claver Oparah
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Create Oil Colony For the Niger Delta Region - PANDEF
Niger Delta Niger Delta Youths Asks FG To Create Oil and Gas Colony, Urges Avengers To Abandon Violent Struggle
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Terrorism Herdsmen Kill Taraba Monarch And 28 Others In Fresh Attacks
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Press Release N40bn: Court Affirms SERAP’s Right To Stop ‘Double Pay, Pensions For Akpabio, Amaechi, Saraki, Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Fresh PDP Reunites With PDP
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion 2019: Looking Beyond The APC And PDP By Inibehe Effiong
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Reposts Video Of Misau, Murray-Bruce Criticizing Federal Government
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad