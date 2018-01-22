Guaranty Trust Bank Official Restifies Against Ex-governor Orji Uzochi Kalu During Continuation Of vHis Corruption Trial

As the trial of former Abia State Governor, Mr. Orji Uzor Kalu over alleged fraud of N3.2 billion continue today, Monday, January 22, 2018, at the Federal High Court, Lagos, a prosecution witness to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr Yakubu Braimoh , told the court how six different cheques were issued in favour of New Republic Newspapers.

The total amount on the six cheques is N436m.

Yakubu Braimoh who is an Internal Control Officer with Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) when the alleged fraud took place, made the narratives while being led in evidence-in chief by counsel told EFCC, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

The Prosecution had earlier tendered several documents through the witness which were all admitted in evidence.

The witness while given evidence, said that sometimes in 2007, the EFCC, wrote the bank requesting for documents relating to the accounts of Slok Nigeria Limited a company owned by Kalu.

Mr. Braimoh added that GTBank forwarded all necessary documents relating to the company to the commission, these he said includes, account opening packages and other instruments.

He confirmed that in the course of the investigation by the anti-graft agency, several correspondence took place between the commission and the bank, he also admitted making statement to EFCC.

The witness while being led in -evidence Mr Rotimi Jacobs ,SAN, identifies six of the instruments which are drafts issued in favour of New Republic Newspapers.

Although, the Prosecution did not lead evidence as to what the money was meant for.

Earlier, two of the defence counsel, Chief Solomon Akume ,SAN for Udeh Jones and Mr C.C Nwofo for Slok Nigeria Limited opposed the admissibility of the documents but were were overruled by the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Idris. Publisher of Sun Newspaper, Orji Uzor Kalu