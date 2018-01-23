Police Detain #BringBackOurGirls Leader, Oby Ezekwesili

The Federal Capital Territory command of the Nigerian police has detained, former World bank VP and Coordinator of Bring Back Our Girls movement, Oby Ezekwesili and other members of her movement during a sit-out at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 23, 2018

Oby Ezekwesili and 7 others at the FCT police command Police sources said Oby and other protesters who embarked on a protest today were rounded up and taken to the FCT police headquarters because they had not been granted permission to embark on a protest today. Oby and members of her team were seen sitting on the floor in front of the FCT police command stating they were being held hostage by the police.

A police source at the Inspector general of Police said the IG of Police, Ibrahim Idris has ordered their release.

Lagos-based human rights attorney, Femi Falana, also sent out a short email to reporters alerting the public to the arrest of Oby and her co-protesters.

" This morning the Police arrested Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and 7 other members of the Bring Back Our Girls organization at the Unity Fountain, Abuja. Although the Police did not accuse them of committing any criminal offence they have been taken away to an undisclosed detention centre. " Femi Falana,  Twitter

