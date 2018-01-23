Police Detain #BringBackOurGirls Leader, Oby Ezekwesili

The Federal Capital Territory command of the Nigerian police has detained, former World bank VP and Coordinator of Bring Back Our Girls movement, Oby Ezekwesili and other members of her movement during a sit-out at the Unity Fountain in Abuja.

Oby Ezekwesili and 7 others at the FCT police command Police sources said Oby and other protesters who embarked on a protest today were rounded up and taken to the FCT police headquarters because they had not been granted permission to embark on a protest today. Oby and members of her team were seen sitting on the floor in front of the FCT police command stating they were being held hostage by the police.

P @MBuhari :

I have been ARRESTED along with rest of our BBOG members and NOW DETAINED without a charge by the .@PoliceNG . WE are detained at the FCT command . The Police here has REFUSED to tell us why we are DETAINED.



What Are WE Demanding?

BringBackOurGirlsNOW!!!!!!! — Oby Ezekwesili (@obyezeks) January 23, 2018

INTIMIDATION ALERT @obyezeks is been held hostage at the Unity Fountain by Men&Women of @PoliceNG.



This Nonsense MUST STOP!



At the same time some members of #BBOG have also been abducted by d Police



Those in office should know that we will not stop our Demand



WE STANDðªð¾ pic.twitter.com/DFE16VYnBw — Ms Maureen Kabrik (@MKabrik) January 23, 2018

A police source at the Inspector general of Police said the IG of Police, Ibrahim Idris has ordered their release.

Lagos-based human rights attorney, Femi Falana, also sent out a short email to reporters alerting the public to the arrest of Oby and her co-protesters.

" This morning the Police arrested Dr. Oby Ezekwesili and 7 other members of the Bring Back Our Girls organization at the Unity Fountain, Abuja. Although the Police did not accuse them of committing any criminal offence they have been taken away to an undisclosed detention centre. "